COMMENTARY: What Gen Z wants from lenders

MANILA, Philippines — When asked about what’s new in finance, both lenders and financial consumers will point to digital transformation and adoption, a lot of automation and artificial intelligence. Few will surface the shifts in behavior, especially the generational ones.

The economic power is being passed on to the new generation of consumers and MSMEs, the Gen Zs. Non-bank financing institutions (NBFIs) and the fintech sector have been quietly answering the call from this generation. Is it enough though?

Gen Z’s core demand is simple on the surface: speed, mobile-first access and minimal friction. But all these aren’t new, these are the same things the previous generations quietly needed to be able to multi-task all the time between living and making a living.

In 2022, I found that how Filipinos used digital channels was already closely tied to how their regular loan amortization repayments fared. My research on telecommunications behavior—payment behavior (TB-PB) alignment revealed that there is more than 90 percent alignment between consumers’ mobile behavior and traditional credit approval, and more than 70% accuracy in predicting that those who have good telecommunications behavior will also have good loan repayment behavior.

The newer generation entering the credit market is not creating this correlation just now, they are fully expressing what we already discovered. For a generation that has never known banking without a smartphone, telco and app behavior is not a proxy for financial behavior; it is financial behavior.

Lending and financing firms must ensure that convenience and speed is given as a basic offer. Sometimes this is taken for granted when officers only want to be on trend, such as when forcing consumers to scan a QR code to bring them to a site where a simple link could have led them faster and more easily to. Remember that these transformations were created to make life simpler, not just modern.

For years, many Gen Z borrowers have fallen into a category the industry has struggled with: thin or zero credit files. They may have not held long-tenure jobs, may have been earning through the gig economy rather than formal employment, and may have never accessed credit in any form before.

In another research study I co-authored, an alternative credit scoring that uses non-traditional information sources, such as purchase orders or utility payment records, can be used to reflect financial consumers’ credit-worthiness, should they not have comprehensive bank statements, as in the case of many Gen Z micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The lesson translates directly: if alternative data could respectably expand credit access for older generation MSMEs, it would be more helpful to the Gen Z entrepreneurs, who no longer just rely on traditional platforms in doing business.

Most, if not all, NBFIs were founded to cater to those unserved by traditional lenders. With the same ideology, innovation must be at the center of its operations. Being stuck in conventional credit evaluation paradigms and a long outdated list of documentary requirements contradicts the very purpose NBFIs exist.

The industry must be willing to work on e-wallets and other digital transaction records dominating businesses now in the country.

Perhaps the most important hint, though, is the one that the lending and financing industry is least prepared for: loyalty is disappearing. Gen Z consumers switch financial providers at rates far higher than previous generations, driven less by pricing and more by whether a brand’s core values and purpose align with their own.

This loyalty erosion does not appear yet as a strategic challenge to many financial institutions, beyond marketing and advertising. Most brands have adjusted to the consumers’ behavior of swiftly switching (and switching back) as they have seen among older generations.

This behavior, though, must be looked at as more than just a marketing issue, but a critical consumer behavior towards the products themselves, as well.

Trust is crucial in finance. It can be the major distinction of a brand to another. It can be improved by investing in data protection and information security measures, communicating transparency in handling and resolving customer complaints, and applying consistency across different aspects of the business. A finance brand’s rigor in providing aftersales support must be the same if not better as when it is marketing its products and services.

These threads point to one conclusion: the financing industry does not need a new theory to serve Gen Z. It needs to apply the one it has already built: individualized and personalized risk models, alternative data exploration, and trust-building actions, the existing thesis of Philippine financing research, arriving now in a younger, faster-moving, less patient customer.

One of the companies adapting to the needs of Gen Z is Global Dominion, a non-bank financing brand. “Gen Z grew up with answers in seconds, so it’s no surprise they expect the same from their finances. We don’t see that impatience as a problem. We see it as a clear message: make financing fast, simple and honest,” said Samuel Cariño, Global Dominion president and CEO.

A good source of information about Gen Z customers is your Gen Z employees. As a millennial, I always find time to read about and listen to what’s new and what financial consumers may want next. While it seems to be changing swiftly, at the core it remains to be revolving around these three: credibility, convenience and sustainability.

The institutions that will win this generation are not the ones scrambling to build new frameworks. They are the ones willing to understand and trust their own data and make it happen based on the financial consumers’ needs and wants, be it Gen Z or not.

Knowing is half the battle, they say. Acting on it is the other half, I say.

About the Author: Aian Guanzon is a finance executive with more than 18 years of professional experience in marketing, customer experience and finance, with academic degrees in nursing, applied business economics, marketing communications and development management. His writing and research interests are in marketing, finance and fintech, credit scoring and strategic foresight.

Editor’s Note: This commentary from Global Dominion is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.