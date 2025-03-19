Marian Rivera gets real on teaching kids about money

MANILA, Philippines — Zia, the eldest daughter of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, is turning 10 this year, while their son, Ziggy, is going to be six in April.

For many parents, children with these ages could already be taught how to handle money – as the saying goes, “Start them young!”

But for Marian, her kids are still very young for financial literacy and responsibility, which for her, should first be a shared duty among her, her husband, and the elders of their household.

“So far, hindi pa sila nakakahawak ng pera, to be honest,” Marian admitted that her kids have not yet handled money at yesterday’s press conference launching her as Palawan Group of Companies’ (PGC) new endorser.

She, however, avowed that when the right time comes, she and Dingdong would teach their children how to handle their assets and financial obligations.

“Pero s’yempre, darating ang pagkakataon na lalaki ang mga ‘yan at tuturuan naming mag-asawa kung paano mag-handle ng mga sitwasyon, ng mga bills and everything. So pupunta tayo d’yan! For now, kami na muna mag-asawa at mga kasama namin, higit lalo, ‘yung pamilya ko.”

Bobby Castro, PGC Chairman and Founder, agreed with Marian that money should be handled with utmost care especially since it is a hard-earned one.

“Ang pera kasi, ‘di madaling kitain, ‘di ba? Talagang pinaghihirapan ‘yan. Kaya kapag pinagmamalasakitan moa ng isang bagay, talagang pag-iisipan mo kung sa’n ko gagastusin,” Castro said.

Now a 40-year-old mom of two, Marian embraces this new chapter of her life with open arms —nnavigating the journey of motherhood while taking on deeper, more meaningful roles as an actress.

Similarly, as the Palawan Group of Companies approaches its 40th anniversary, it continues to evolve, expanding beyond its roots in Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Pera Express Padala, proving that growth and transformation are essential to lasting success. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin