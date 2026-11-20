Direct from the source: Japanese lab Kyowa Hakko Bio invites Vida Nutriscience to spotlight science, quality behind SnowCaps

From left to right: Tsuyoshi Shimose, executive officer, director of corporate strategy, Kyowa Hakko Bio; Akihito Nishimura, senior manager, Kyowa Hakko Bio; Toshinari Irie, executive officer, director of the Sales and Marketing Department, Kyowa Hakko Bio; Erick Armigos, president/CEO, VIDA Nutriscience Inc.; Romeo Tizon, EVP/COO, VIDA Nutriscience Inc.; Arnel Ong, president, EPEIMI; Heidi Ong, EPEIMI; Sho Saze, sales manager, Kyowa Hakko Bio; Masayuki Ochiai, senior manager, Kyowa Hakko Bio.

MANILA, Philippines — In a market crowded with supplements carrying different types, dosages and claims about glutathione, Filipino consumers are increasingly asking a more fundamental question: Where does the glutathione in my supplement actually come from?

For Vida Nutriscience Inc., the company behind SnowCaps Classic and SnowCaps Gold, answering that question meant going directly to the source.

Vida was recently invited by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. to Japan for a firsthand look at the science, manufacturing expertise and quality systems behind Setria® Glutathione, the branded L-glutathione ingredient used in SnowCaps.

Representing Vida were President and CEO Erick Armigos and Executive Vice President and COO Romeo Tizon. They met with Kyowa Hakko Bio executives Tsuyoshi Shimose, executive officer and director of Corporate Strategy; Toshinari Irie, executive officer and director of the Sales and Marketing Department; Akihito Nishimura; and Sho Saze and Masayuki Ochiai, senior managers.

Joining the visit were Arnel Ong, president of EPEIMI, and Heidi Ong of EPEIMI, the Philippine distributor of Setria® Glutathione. Their participation connected the ingredient supplier with the Philippine market.

Photo Release SnowCaps contains Setria® Glutathione, a branded L-glutathione ingredient.

A visit built around transparency

The Japan visit went beyond a corporate courtesy call. It formed part of VIDA’s wider effort to give Filipino consumers greater visibility into one of the key ingredients found in SnowCaps and to show what sits behind the name on the label.

Armigos said consumers should be able to ask not only how many milligrams of an ingredient a product contains, but also who manufactured it, how it was produced, how its quality is checked, whether it is traceable and what scientific evidence supports its use.

Inside the Setria® story

Setria® is Kyowa Hakko Bio’s branded form of L-glutathione. Kyowa’s technical materials describe glutathione as a tripeptide composed of glutamic acid, cysteine and glycine and identify it as an important antioxidant naturally present in the body.

During the visit, the Vida team learned more about Kyowa Hakko Bio’s fermentation expertise, quality controls and the product characteristics of Setria®. Kyowa’s technical presentation describes Setria® as produced through fermentation, manufactured in compliance with GMP guidelines, and suitable for use in capsule, tablet and powder formats.

The discussions covered questions consumers rarely get to ask an ingredient manufacturer directly: How is glutathione made? What differentiates a branded ingredient from a generic one? How is quality checked? How does traceability work? And what does the scientific literature actually say about oral glutathione?

“For us, credibility starts at the source. Being invited by Kyowa Hakko Bio to Japan gave us the opportunity to see firsthand the people, technology and quality philosophy behind Setria®,” Armigos said.

Patented crystallization and the purity of Setria

During the visit, Tsuyoshi Shimose personally explained the crystallization technology presented by Kyowa Hakko Bio and the differences between Setria® and the glutathione samples shown in its technical comparisons.

Shimose is one of the four inventors named in US Patent No. 8,188,308, “Crystal of glutathione and process for production thereof,” assigned to Kyowa Hakko Bio and issued on May 29, 2012.

The application that matured into this patent, shown during the presentation, was published as US 2010/0099847 A1 on April 22, 2010.The patent describes glutathione crystals with defined dimensions and a controlled crystallization process, with improvements in powder flow, packing, tablet manufacture and dissolution. It documents Kyowa’s work on the physical characteristics and processing of glutathione crystals.

In a separate purity comparison, Kyowa presented high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) analyses using a Japanese Pharmacopoeia method, highlighting Setria® as highly pure glutathione alongside selected products from other manufacturers.

Microscopic images also illustrated Setria’s larger crystal particles compared with the samples shown. The presentation gave VIDA a closer look at both ingredient purity and crystal characteristics.

“Setria’s high purity reflects the precision behind its manufacture. Our patented crystallization technology, together with rigorous purification and quality testing, forms part of that commitment. The comparisons we presented to VIDA highlight why consumers should look beyond the ingredient name and consider the manufacturing expertise and documented quality behind their glutathione.” Shimose said, who is also a co-inventor named in US Patent No. 8,188,308.

What does the science say about oral glutathione?

One of the most closely watched topics during the visit was oral absorption. Kyowa’s Setria® materials cite a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human study in which healthy adults received placebo or oral glutathione at 250mg or 1,000mg per day for six months, with researchers measuring glutathione levels in blood and other samples.

Kyowa’s presentations also summarize supporting research in areas including bioavailability, antioxidant support, immune function and skin health.

Vida said the purpose of bringing this information to consumers is not to present glutathione as a miracle ingredient, but to encourage a more informed discussion around ingredient identity, source, dosage, formulation, quality controls, traceability and scientific evidence.

Meeting the people behind the ingredient

The visit also gave the Vida team an opportunity to engage directly with Kyowa Hakko Bio’s corporate strategy, sales and marketing leadership and regional team. The meetings with Shimose, Irie, Nishimura, Saze and Ochiai connected the technical story of the ingredient with the people involved in bringing it to brands and consumers.

For Vida, that direct connection—from Kyowa Hakko Bio in Japan, through EPEIMI in the Philippines, to SnowCaps as a finished consumer brand—helps make the ingredient story more transparent and easier for Filipino consumers to understand.

“For EPEIMI, connecting Philippine brands with Kyowa Hakko Bio means helping them understand the quality behind the ingredients they choose. This visit brought that understanding closer to home, giving VIDA direct access to the people and technical expertise behind Setria® Glutathione,” Heide Ong said.

Bringing the Japan experience to Filipino consumers

Vida documented portions of the Japan visit and its conversations with Kyowa Hakko Bio for a series of educational videos planned for the official SnowCaps Facebook, TikTok and other digital channels.

The content will tackle practical consumer questions: What makes Setria® different from generic glutathione? How is glutathione produced through fermentation? How is quality checked? Can oral glutathione be absorbed? What does the research say about skin health? And should consumers judge a glutathione product simply by the biggest milligram number on the label?

Instead of answering those questions only from the brand’s point of view, the campaign is designed to let Filipino consumers hear directly from the people behind Setria® and see more of the science and quality systems surrounding the ingredient.

Beyond the label

A supplement label can tell consumers the name and quantity of an ingredient. It cannot always tell them the entire story behind it—who made it, where it came from, how it was produced, how it was tested and what scientific work supports it.

That is the story Vida wants to bring home from Japan.

“Quality does not begin when the finished SnowCaps product reaches the shelf. It starts much earlier—with ingredient selection, sourcing, manufacturing, documentation and consistency," Tizon concluded.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Vida Nutriscience Inc. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.