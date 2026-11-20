Towne Kids launches TK Cares with 'Give Blood. Give Hope.' drive with the potential to save 44 lives

The MMML team, working on behalf of Towne Kids, led by Digital Marketing Manager Patricia Cruz (third from left, seated in front), Deployment Supervisor Cherry Cabauatan (second from left, standing), and Marketing Specialist Uistean Corpuz (fourth from left, standing), with Dr. Olivia Manalad of the Philippine Red Cross (wearing a white mask) and other team members during the launch of TK Cares, marked by the “Give Blood. Give Hope.” blood donation drive.

MANILA, Philippines — Towne Kids, a pediatric home care staffing company serving families across New Jersey and Massachusetts, has launched TK Cares, its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, with a company-wide blood donation drive held last October 21.

The “Give Blood. Give Hope.” bloodletting activity was conducted in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross, with participation from 9.0 Niner English and GH Premier Review Center.

According to the Philippine Red Cross, the blood donation drive helped save 44 lives, giving the initiative a direct impact beyond Towne Kids’ day-to-day work. For the company, the activity puts a simple idea into action: caring for others can begin with something one person is willing to give.

For CEO Mindy Tyner, TK Cares brings together the company's social responsibility efforts under a shared program.

“For us, caring for people means looking beyond a single activity. It's about supporting the communities around us, helping those who need care, and recognizing the people who make that care possible,” Tyner said. “TK Cares brings these efforts together under one program and gives us a way to keep building on them.”

TK Cares has four pillars: Care for People, which covers health and wellness initiatives such as “Give Blood. Give Hope.”; Care for Communities, which will support community development; Care for Planet, focused on environmental sustainability; and Care for Every Nurse Journey, which places responsible recruitment and nurses’ welfare within the company's wider social responsibility efforts.

For Towne Kids, caring for nurses goes beyond connecting them with professional opportunities. It also means helping them understand the journey ahead, providing relevant information, and making support accessible throughout the process.

Through Care for Every Nurse Journey, TK Cares recognizes that the well-being of nurses matters not only to their own professional growth, but also to the children and families who depend on their care.

This focus is closely tied to Towne Kids’ work connecting qualified Filipino nurses with pediatric home care opportunities in the United States. Finding the right opportunity is only one part of a nurse’s journey. Understanding the role, knowing what to expect, and having access to relevant information and support throughout the recruitment process also matter.

“Responsible recruitment doesn't end at the job offer. It means caring about what happens next,” Tyner said.

That principle also informs Towne Kids’ Step Up initiative, which focuses on expanding its US nurse recruitment and deployment pipeline through the TN visa pathway for eligible professionals. The pathway has specific citizenship, occupational, and other immigration requirements, making eligibility an important part of the process.

Since 2021, Towne Kids has deployed 303 nurses across New Jersey and Massachusetts, connecting nursing professionals with families whose children need specialized care. As the company explores further opportunities in the United States, it continues to build its work around the needs of both the families receiving care and the nurses providing it.

The “Give Blood. Give Hope.” Blood Donation Drive was the first major activity under TK Cares’ Care for People pillar. Through its partnership with the Philippine Red Cross, the activity supported efforts to make blood available to patients who need it for medical treatment. 9.0 Niner English and GH Premier Review Center also took part in the drive.

“Voluntary blood donation plays an important role in ensuring that blood is available for patients who need transfusions. Partnerships with organizations like Towne Kids help encourage more people to donate and support the continued availability of safe blood for medical treatment. We hope more organizations will take similar steps to make community health a shared responsibility,” Dr. Olivia Manalad of the Philippine Red Cross said.

In her message introducing the CSR initiative, Tyner described the personal meaning of blood donation: “There is no more honest way to care for another person than to give a part of yourself so they can keep living. No branding. No metaphor. Just one person's blood, becoming another person's chance.”

Towne Kids thanked the Philippine Red Cross for its partnership, 9.0 Niner English, and GH Premier Review Center for participating, and everyone who took part in the drive.

Beyond blood donation, TK Cares will bring together future activities in community development and environmental sustainability, alongside health and wellness initiatives and the company's focus on responsible recruitment.

Through these efforts, Towne Kids aims to make social responsibility part of how it operates and grows, extending its work to the nurses, families and communities connected to its business.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Towne Kids. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.