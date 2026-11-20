Get the all-new HONOR Play 20A and Pad X7b with exclusive deals online

MANILA, Philippines — HONOR Philippines is giving shoppers more ways to enjoy its latest devices through exclusive deals on Shopee and TikTok Shop as part of the 11.11 shopping season.

The HONOR Play 20A is available exclusively on Shopee, while the HONOR Pad X7b can be purchased through HONOR's official TikTok Shop.

The HONOR Play 20A is available exclusively on Shopee for P8,099, down from its P8,999 SRP, with additional vouchers, free shipping on qualified purchases, and flexible payment options through SPayLater.

It features a 2-inch Smart Rear Screen that lets users check notifications, control media, and take selfies using the rear camera, alongside a 6.9-inch 90Hz display and a 6,000mAh battery for everyday entertainment and use.

For tablet users, the HONOR Pad X7b is available exclusively on TikTok Shop for P8,999, down from its P10,999 SRP, as part of its early-bird offer running until November 13. Customers can also enjoy flexible payment options through TikTok PayLater.

The tablet features a 9.7-inch 2K HONOR Eye Comfort Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an 8,000mAh battery, and SGS 5-star Enhanced Drop and Crush Resistance Certification.

Find more deals on Shopee, TikTok Shop, Lazada

Aside from the Play 20A and Pad X7b, shoppers can also explore special offers on other HONOR devices through its official online stores on Shopee, TikTok Shop and Lazada.

Featured deals include the HONOR 600S 5G, which comes with a free HONOR Watch 2i, the HONOR Pad X9b Max with a free Bluetooth Speaker II, and the HONOR Magic V6.

Customers can also enjoy 0% interest installments for up to 24 months through participating bank credit cards and payment services, including Lazada PayLater, SPayLater and TikTok PayLater.

Prices reflect available online platform vouchers. Freebies are available while supplies last. Offers and payment terms vary by platform, and terms and conditions apply.

For more information about HONOR Philippines, you may visit: https://www.honor.com/ph/. Follow HONOR Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for exclusive launch updates, product information, and more.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by HONOR. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.