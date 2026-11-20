Two much on your plate? Bioderm aims to help ease the load, introduces ambassador Caprice Cayetano

Bioderm’s newest ambassador made her official debut at the brand’s biggest Blooming Era event yet.

MANILA, Philippines — Multiple deadlines, back-to-back exams, bills that all seem to be due at once, and a to-do list that never ends. Some days, life feels like it’s just too much.

Bioderm, the homegrown soap brand all about feeling fresh and blooming, showed how its Bioderm Bloom soap could help ease the load with its Two Much campaign, which culminated at The Blooming Experience.

The event came to life last November 13, when Bioderm threw the ultimate celebration with pink hues and fresh energy at the TriNoma Activity Center. The brand welcomed guests, fans and its newest ambassador Caprice Cayetano bringing, together a campaign that sparked online conversations and made its way to the people.

From booth-hopping and feed-worthy selfies to exclusive product hauls, guests got to experience the full Blooming Era treatment.

From your feed to real life experiences

It all started online with a series of videos showing off what Bioderm Bloom’s 2-in-1 formula can do.

Beauty queen Nicole Cordoves, volleyball star Sofia Ildefonso, as well as content creators Ericka Pineda and Julie Fortes then shared how they deal with life when it gets “Two Much,” and how Bioderm makes their days a little easier.

Their takeaway? Your soap shouldn’t be one more thing to worry about. Bioderm Bloom does two jobs in one bar, keeping you clean from germs while leaving your skin feeling soft and moisturized.

The campaign then ventured offline with the Bioderm Bloom Two Much Photobooth, which popped up at malls, transport terminals, and universities around Metro Manila. There, people traded in two used soaps for a turn at the booth.

Last Friday’s Blooming Experience brought it all together, right down to guests dropping off their old soaps at the door.

Bioderm’s newest blooming lady

It’s easy to see why Caprice was chosen as she made her first appearance as the newest face of Bioderm Bloom. Fresh-faced and effortlessly confident, she’s living proof that you don’t need too many products to look and feel your best.

When the event host called her on stage, Caprice stepped out in a dazzling pastel pink dress and a radiant white bow, matched with a blooming smile.

When asked what blooming means to her, Cipriano said, “For me, blooming means becoming more confident and comfortable with yourself. It’s about growing, [and] discovering new things.”

The soap that does more

Caprice shared that she keeps her routine surprisingly low-key, thanks to Bioderm Bloom with Vita Oil and Vitamin E. It’s the one bar that leaves her feeling fresh and clean while keeping the skin feeling soft, moisturized and glowing. No more juggling one soap for cleaning and another for moisturizing!

“My skincare routine is pretty simple. I cleanse, moisturize, and never skip sunscreen during the day. Bioderm is part of my routine because I love that fresh and clean feeling every day," she said.

Like any true skincare girlie, ingredients are the first thing she looks at when it comes to the products she uses.

“I usually look for gentle ingredients that help keep my skin healthy, hydrated and protected. I want products that work well with my skin and make me feel fresh and confident," she added.

The passport to a blooming era

At TriNoma, the doors opened to the campaign’s biggest experience yet. For guests, getting in also meant letting go of two old soaps at the Swap to Bloom dropoff station, making room for a new bodycare routine with Bioderm Bloom.

Each guest was also given an event passport for a five-stop stamp hunt, gaining stamps at interactive booths built across the event space.

In between stops, they had the opportunity to bond and catch up at the dedicated lounge while the stage kept things lively with engaging discussions and exciting games.

Still blooming

As the program ended, Caprice looked back on her first official appearance as the face of Bioderm.

“My favorite part was definitely seeing all the blooming people! It’s so nice to see everyone having fun, enjoying the event and embracing their own kind of beauty," she said.

Before saying goodbye, Caprice left the guests with one last reminder: “Keep being you, always be kind to yourself and to other people, spread positivity wherever you go, and never stop blooming!”

Ready to enter your own blooming era? Bioderm Bloom is available at Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, and Sari Sari Stores. Follow @bioderm_official on TikTok and @bioderm.official on Instagram for more.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Bioderm. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.