#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Government sells dollar bonds to borrow from foreigners ahead of 2021
Marketing for the government's 10.5-year and 25-year US dollar-denominated bonds already started, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
STAR/ File
Government sells dollar bonds to borrow from foreigners ahead of 2021
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration is capping the year with a foray back to the foreign debt market to raise fresh funding for 2021 when it is expected to hike spending and buttress the economy out of a pandemic-induced slump.

To raise an unspecified amount, the government is selling 10.5-year and 25-year US dollar-denominated bonds, Bloomberg reported on early Wednesday. The Bureau of the Treasury confirmed the report, but did not provide additional details such as the coupon rate attached to the securities. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III likewise did not respond to request for details.

This international debt offer marks just the second time this year that Philippines is borrowing money from offshore investors. Back in April, at the height of a fundraising initiative for pandemic response, the government raised $2.35 billion from global bonds at record-low interest.

For Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, rebuilding the government’s war chest ahead of a new fiscal year is a good strategy. “We have a good credit rating and I think we should really take advantage of it,” he said.

“We need all the boost that we can muster,” he said in a text message.

The dual-tranche offering was rated BBB+ by debt watcher S&P Global Ratings, following the Philippines’ sovereign investment-grade rating that allows public and private sectors to borrow at cheap interest.

Over the past decade, the national government had borrowed from foreign investors either in the first 2 months of the new year or just before the year ended. It was a strategy meant to frontload funding needs meant to avoid sharp market swings typically absent before or after the holidays, which can make borrowing costlier. 

This time however was a little different, no thanks to the pandemic. Throughout 2020, foreign borrowings had been a go-to funding source for government looking to bridge a projected record budget gap this year worth P1.82 trillion, equivalent to 9.6% of gross domestic product. A total of $10.6 billion in foreign grants and loans were signed so far, and proceeds from the latest offer are only bound to grow the debt pile.

For the government, incurring higher debt appears necessary at this time. While public needs are rising, revenues sank 8.41% year-on-year in October because of low tax receipts from businesses shutting down and consumers staying home while holding off spending because of fear of the virus.

But for Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, cash itself is not a problem for the government, but rather how quickly can money be spent for recovery. 

This has basis as state spending, while up 12.8% in first 10 months, has declined over the past 2 months despite rising public costs brought by the health crisis. From January to October, Treasury data showed the deficit amounted to P940.6 billion, merely 51.8% of the widened cap this year supposedly to accommodate higher spending.  

“The recently passed 2021 budget appears to show only a modest pickup in spending during a supposed ‘bounce back’ year for the Philippines,” Mapa said in an email.

“Securing funding does not appear to be an issue but the hesitation to spend these funds may hinder the speed and trajectory of the economic recovery,” he added.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Lower number of communist rebels means faster economic growth?
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 18 hours ago
The country's top intelligence official wrongly claimed that the strength of New People's Army (NPA) — the armed-wing...
Business
fbfb
A vaccine for a sick economy
By Boo Chanco | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
While it is true that there are now three or maybe five potential COVID-19 vaccines that may be certified by health officials worldwide, it will still take a while before we can safely say we are back to normal...
Business
fbfb
Change is coming for vehicle owners
By Rey Gamboa | December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipinos love their cars and for most, with the like sanctity of a marriage vow ‘til death do us part. Even after buying a second car, the old one becomes a spare; or because its resale price far “outweighs”...
Business
fbfb
CREATE passage – A major achievement
By Gerardo P. Sicat | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Senate version of the CREATE (Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises) bill was approved last week.
Business
fbfb
Record $3.1 billion agriculture imports from US expected this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Philippines continues to increase its dependence on agricultural products coming from the US as imports are expected to...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Salesforce to buy Slack in $27.7-B software megadeal
By Glenn Chapman | 4 hours ago
Salesforce on Tuesday announced a $27.7 billion deal to buy online collaboration firm Slack, giving the business software...
Business
fbfb
World economy back to pre-pandemic level in 2021 — OECD
4 hours ago
Signs that vaccines could now be weeks away from distribution have injected cautious optimism as the year limps to a close...
Business
fbfb
Banks’ bad loans seen to peak in Q2
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is expecting the soured loans of the banking industry to peak in the second quarter of next year as banks...
Business
fbfb
IMF wants greater BSP power over banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas should strengthen its ability to assess the impact of mixed conglomerate structure on “too...
Business
fbfb
Index ends slump as bargain hunters return
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Stocks snapped out of a four-day slump as aggressive buyers returned to the market yesterday to pick up some bargains after...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with