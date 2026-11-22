URC’s Irwin Lee: Keeping company and band in tune

MANILA, Philippines — Irwin Lee, president and CEO of Gokongwei-led food and beverage giant Universal Robina Corp. (URC) by day, and drummer by night, surely knows a thing or two about ensuring that both the company and his band stay perfectly in tune.

Lee plays drums – and sometimes sings too – for two groups: one for the URC band and another with people outside of the company.

“Of course what I try to do sometimes, not always very well, is I try to do both. So, you know, à la Phil Collins, you can play drums and sing. It’s a little bit harder to do, but sometimes it’s fun to do,” Lee shared in a briefing with reporters last Friday.

Lee said being a musician is a great stress reliever, noting that he can take out his stress on the drum set.

But more importantly, being a drummer helps him be a better leader, especially in steering a food and beverage company which constantly deals with disruptions and challenges like inflation.

“A drummer keeps the rhythm going. And I think that’s what a drummer leader does as well for an organization, is to get the cadence right, get the programs going. How do we work together? How do we play together?” Lee said.

“And when you think about a band, a band is very much like running an organization. So I didn’t know this, but my bandmates always say, you’re kind of like the de facto band leader,” he added.

Under Lee’s leadership, URC has managed to stay in sync this year despite numerous headwinds.

The company’s core net income attributable to parent increased by seven percent year-on-year to P9.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026, with third quarter core net income to parent climbing by 21 percent to P2.4 billion.

Despite inflationary pressures and an uneven operating environment, URC delivered committed top line growth, with sales for the nine-month period reaching P130.7 billion, up by five percent year-on-year.

Lee said URC is looking to end the year with sales of about P177 billion.

“So if we look at the totality, we’re now at about P130 billion in sales. We are most likely definitely going to cross P175 billion. We just feel like we are going to be able to deliver on the committed top line growth despite all the inflationary pressures,” he said.

To sustain the company’s growth momentum and continue its expansion locally and abroad, Lee said URC is eyeing to set aside around P8 billion in capital expenditures for next year.

He said bulk or 85 percent of the planned capex would be utilized for its domestic businesses, with the remaining 15 percent to be used to beef up its international operations.

“Domestically, we are building out our mega site in Malvar. And we are also expanding in some of our strategic sites in Misamis Oriental, in Cebu and then in Pampanga,” Lee said.

URC inaugurated its Malvar Mega Plant in Batangas last August, marking a major milestone in its long-term growth strategy and reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Philippine manufacturing.