BSP seeks wider access to digital payment systems

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is proposing new rules that would allow more financial technology companies and other qualified firms to facilitate digital payments directly from customers’ bank accounts or e-wallets, subject to licensing and security requirements.

Under a draft circular, the BSP plans to establish a regulatory framework for payment initiation services (PIS), which allow authorized third-party providers to initiate payments on behalf of customers without directly handling their money.

The proposed framework seeks to expand competition in digital payments while ensuring that transactions remain secure and customers retain control over their accounts.

Under the proposal, payment initiation service providers (PISPs) would be required to maintain a minimum capital of P5 million, although the BSP may impose higher requirements depending on their risk profiles and transaction volumes.

Banks and electronic money issuers intending to offer these services would need to submit reports and supporting documents to secure a certificate of authority from the BSP.

Meanwhile, non-banks would have to obtain prior authorization and submit a report at least 30 business days before starting operations.

Applications would carry a P10,000 filing fee and a P20,000 approval fee.

The BSP also proposes to prohibit the use of these payment initiation services for transactions involving casinos, online gambling platforms, regulated virtual asset service providers, money changers and remittance companies.

The restrictions would apply specifically to transactions facilitated through PIS and would not constitute a blanket prohibition on other electronic payment methods involving these businesses.

To protect consumers, providers would be prohibited from receiving or holding customer funds. Providers must also obtain customers’ explicit consent before initiating transactions and disclose applicable fees and payment details.

The circular remains a proposal and would take effect 15 calendar days after publication once finalized. Stakeholders may submit their comments to the BSP until Dec. 11.