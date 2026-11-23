Unicef, GCash deepen collaboration to expand support for children and families through GBayanihan

(From left) Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon and UNICEF Philippines Representative Kyungsun Kim formalize a partnership that enables the global humanitarian organization to gather more donations through accessible digital channels and deliver faster financial aid to vulnerable children and families in the Philippines via GBayanihan.

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Philippines and GCash, the country’s no. 1 finance super app, are strengthening their collaboration to advance children’s rights and improve support for vulnerable communities.

Expanding opportunities for digital giving

Accessible donation channels can help more people support causes they care about, regardless of the amount they choose to give.

Through the collaboration, Unicef and GCash will explore how to maximize the available giving channels through services such as Scan to Pay, Bills Pay, WebPay, and Link and Pay. Unicef will also be using the Funds Disbursement Service of GCash to streamline financial support to the beneficiaries and communities that the organization supports.

Alongside these channels, both organizations will also explore how technology and customer insights can help make giving more convenient and encourage more Filipinos to support children's causes.

"Every child should be able to count on help when it matters most. With GCash, we are exploring ways to make giving easier for Filipinos and to get assistance to vulnerable families faster. We are grateful to GCash, a leader in financial digital innovation, for stepping up for children and for bringing its reach and creativity to this work. Every time we choose to give, we choose a better future for children," Unicef Philippines Representative Kyungsun Kim said.

Strengthening humanitarian assistance during emergencies

Unicef and GCash are working to leverage digital solutions such as the GCash Funds Disbursement Service to support humanitarian digital transactions directly to families, children and communities who need it most.

This collaboration will help the organization expand its existing disbursement channels, thereby strengthening its capability to provide timely and critical support for emergency preparedness, response, recovery and development efforts to families in vulnerable communities during times of crisis.

Encouraging more Filipinos to support children's causes

Unicef is funded entirely by voluntary contributions. Support from donors and partners makes it possible for Unicef to reach every child, everywhere, with what they need to be healthy, learn, be protected and thrive.

The official GBayanihan QR code for supporting UNICEF Philippines initiatives

Through this collaboration, Unicef and GCash will also explore ways to strengthen public awareness and engagement around children's rights, using digital platforms to help more Filipinos learn about causes they care about and take meaningful action.

For GCash, the collaboration builds on its growing role in supporting humanitarian and social impact initiatives through digital technology and financial services.

"We believe that meaningful progress happens when organizations come together to address real needs in communities. Through our collaboration with Unicef, we at GCash hope to open more opportunities for Filipinos to be part of initiatives that improve lives, strengthen communities, and help create a brighter future for children across the country," shared Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon.

By combining Unicef’s experience delivering results for children with the digital financial solutions GCash, both organizations aim to identify new ways to make support more accessible for both the donors and communities they serve.

As the collaboration evolves, both organizations hope to create more opportunities for Filipinos to contribute to children's causes while helping vulnerable families access timely assistance when they need it most.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.