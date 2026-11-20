Alido stuns Jahns to rule Anvaya Cove Match Play

MORONG, Bataan – Ira Alido pulled off the biggest surprise of the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational, outlasting heavily favored Keanu Jahns in a gripping final to crown himself the tournament’s new match play king with a gutsy 2&1 victory Friday.

In a showdown that promised to showcase Jahns’ power and match-play pedigree, it was Alido who delivered when it mattered most, refusing to be intimidated by the Filipino-German’s reputation and composure. Instead, the 25-year-old came armed with steady ball-striking, a razor-sharp short game and nerves of steel to turn back the defending champion’s bid for another crown.

Alido seized control at the pivotal par-5 10th as Jahns misfired off the tee, breaking away from an evenly fought first nine holes and grabbing the momentum in the title duel. And when Jahns tried to mount a comeback with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, Alido responded in kind, refusing to surrender the advantage.

The former Philippine Golf Tour champion widened the gap to 2-up with another birdie on No. 14, putting Jahns under increasing pressure. The latter, however, refused to back down, dominating the par-5 15th to cut the deficit to one and set up a tense finish.

But just when the defending champion needed another surge, Alido stood firm. He matched Jahns’ par on the next hole before delivering the decisive blow with a clutch birdie, rolling in from seven feet after a superb approach shot to win another hole and seal a stunning upset, capping a remarkable week of golf.

For Alido, the victory, worth P280,000, meant more than just ending a three-year title drought. It was also a much-needed affirmation that he still had what it takes to compete and win at a high level after two difficult seasons.

“It means everything. It’s been three years since my last win, and the past two years have been particularly challenging, with things just not going my way. So this is a great way to close out 2026,” said Alido. “More than anything, I’ve proven to myself that I can still do it, that I can still compete and play at a really high level.”

Alido credited his improved driving and sharper short game for helping him rediscover his confidence, although he admitted he was careful not to get ahead of himself even as the victory came within reach.

“I would credit it to my driving. My confidence is back, especially with my driving off the tee and my short game,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I was completely in control, so I didn’t want to become complacent at any point. I just focused on staying in the moment, taking it one shot at a time, and thankfully, everything came together.”

With his confidence restored and his game trending in the right direction, Alido is now considering a possible campaign in Taiwan, although he remains open to what the coming season may bring.

“I might play a qualifier in Taiwan, but we’ll see what 2027 has in store,” he said.

Alido also made sure to acknowledge the people who stood by him through the difficult stretch, particularly his girlfriend, whose presence on the bag proved invaluable throughout the week.

“I want to thank everyone who continued to believe in me. They kept encouraging me to practice, work harder and keep getting better,” he said. “I also want to thank my girlfriend (Michaela Bautista) for caddying for me this week. It helped me tremendously, not just on the course but also emotionally and mentally.”

The triumph was all the more impressive considering Alido’s modest campaign leading into the season-ending head-to-head championship. After struggling to find consistency for much of the year, he managed a season-best tie for eighth at South Pacific and had gone winless since capturing a PGT leg in Negros Occidental in 2023.

Yet, in the tournament that demanded the most from a player’s mental toughness and competitive resolve, Alido found his game at precisely the right time.

He navigated a formidable knockout draw, edging Zanieboy Gialon, 1-up, in the Round of 32, dispatching veteran Tony Lascuña, 3&2, in the Last 16, surviving another tight battle against Clyde Mondilla, 1-up, in the quarterfinals, then overwhelming Justin Quiban, 5&3, in the morning semifinals.

By the time he reached the championship match, Alido had already proven his ability to handle pressure and prevail in close encounters. But beating Jahns, one of the tour’s most formidable competitors and last year’s match play champion at The Country Club, was an entirely different challenge – one he met with remarkable poise.

Jahns, meanwhile, entered the final looking every bit the title favorite after dismantling Angelo Que, 3&2, in the morning semifinals, all primed to make another successful title-retention run.

But Alido disrupted those expectations, preventing Jahns from dictating the pace and unleashing the kind of power game that had carried him to last year’s crown. Whenever the Fil-German threatened to seize control, Alido had an answer, particularly around the greens, where his solid touch and clutch putting proved decisive.

Jahns managed to flash his scoring prowess, especially in the back nine, but could not string together the decisive run needed to wrest control from his determined rival. Alido, on the other hand, remained composed throughout, turning what was expected to be Jahns’ showcase into his own defining moment.

Que, meanwhile, claimed the bronze with a 3&1 victory over Quiban. (Pool story)