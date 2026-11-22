Biggest Robinsons mall infused into REIT unit

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led real estate developer Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is infusing is biggest mall into its real estate investment trust company, RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR), through a P20.16-billion property-for-share swap transaction.

RLC and RCR’s boards have approved a property-for-share swap transaction comprised of one mall asset, Robinsons Manila, which has a gross leasable area (GLA) of 103,984.12 square meters.

Under the deal, RLC will subscribe to 2.37 billion primary common shares of RCR at P8.50 per share, equivalent to a total transfer of value of P20.16 billion.

The transaction will be presented for approval in a special RCR shareholders meeting on Jan. 22, 2027.

A seven-level shopping complex located in Ermita, Robinsons Manila offers a wide range of merchandise and services from over a thousand local and international retail shops, dining outlets, entertainment facilities and service centers.

Since its establishment in the 1980s, the mall has reinvented itself to provide additional values to its growing number of clients and patrons.

The mall is connected to a twin residential high-rise condominium Robinsons Place Residences and Adriatico Residences.

RCR’s diversified portfolio of 44 assets currently consists of 27 malls and 17 offices, with a total GLA of 1.31 million square meters.

Malls account for 59 percent of its total GLA and offices comprise the remaining 41 percent.

RCR said it is well-positioned for further portfolio expansion, supported by its sponsor, RLC.

Its pipeline of potential future infusions includes approximately 1.6 million square meters of combined GLA from malls, offices and logistics facilities, as well as around 4,000 hotel room keys.

RCR said it also remains open to acquiring third-party assets as part of its long-term growth strategy.