From humble beginnings to bigger dreams: Crazy Curry welcomes Iñigo Pascual as its first brand ambassador

Crazy Curry chooses Iñigo Pascual as their first brand ambassador because his personality, energy and connection with Filipinos reflect the kind of brand they want to become.

MANILA, Philippines – The proudly Filipino food brand celebrates a new milestone, bringing exciting flavors, bigger opportunities and ambitious dreams to the Philippine food industry.

Every great brand begins with a dream. For Crazy Curry, that dream was simple: to create something different, proudly Filipino and accessible to everyone.

What started as a humble food venture with a unique idea has steadily grown into an emerging name in the Philippine food industry. Armed with determination, creativity and a passion for great food, Crazy Curry introduced the country's first and original Curry Fried Chicken.

From its modest beginnings, the brand has expanded into a growing network of stores across Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, winning customers over with its distinctive flavors, affordable offerings and innovative menu.

Today, Crazy Curry celebrates another defining milestone as it proudly welcomes Iñigo Pascual as its first-ever brand ambassador.

More than a celebrity endorsement, this partnership represents the brand's remarkable journey and its ambition to reach greater heights. With his youthful energy, authenticity and international appeal, Iñigo embodies Crazy Curry's fun, adventurous and proudly Filipino spirit.

As the brand enters this exciting new chapter, Crazy Curry is also opening its doors to aspiring entrepreneurs through franchising opportunities, inviting passionate business partners to become part of its growing success story.

Backed by years of experience in the food industry, an established supply chain, and a commitment to continuous innovation, Crazy Curry aims to make its unique dining concept accessible to more Filipino communities.

It also looks ahead to more exciting product launches, nationwide expansion aspirations and fresh campaigns.

From a simple Filipino dream to a growing brand with bigger possibilities, Crazy Curry's journey is only beginning. And with Iñigo Pascual joining the family, the future looks even more exciting.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Crazy Curry is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.