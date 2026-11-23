ASUS ExpertBook Ultra review: 5 reasons it’s the ultimate business laptop for leaders

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is easily our best work laptop that has seamlessly paired durability with beauty, function with performance.

MANILA, Philippines — It is not every day that we get our hands on a business laptop engineered to be a partner of CEOs, visionaries and business owners. Yet using the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra—which commands a six-digit price tag—does not feel intimidating; instead, it’s approachable, intuitive and remarkably practical for daily work.

Don’t get us wrong. After weeks of testing the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, it convincingly proves why it stands as the “Flagship of the Industry. Period.”

From its premium, ultraportable design to its military-grade durability, long battery life, and relentless computing power matched with AI capabilities, here are the 5 things we found ultra useful with the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra:

1. We can use it with literally one hand only

In recent years, laptop brands have raced to release the thinnest and lightest devices possible to cater to hybrid work setups, where the workplace extends well beyond the traditional office.

Still, you can’t really appreciate an ultraportable laptop until you get to use one. This is an immediate takeaway with the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra weighing only 0.99kg only—yes, that’s less than a kilogram! It’s so lightweight that we could comfortably hold it with one hand and navigate it with the other.

For a media organization like Philstar.com, having a laptop this light is ultra useful in the field, for example during on-location production shoots and back-to-back event coverages.

As one of the thinnest laptops today at just 10.9mm, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra also slips effortlessly into a compact tote bag or its dedicated protective sleeve whenever we need to pack up and get moving.

Even though work gets hectic, we don’t get additional fatigue from a heavy and bulky laptop.

2. It’s beautiful but it’s not delicate

Crafted by ASUS as its flagship business laptop, there is no question about ASUS ExpertBook Ultra’s premium feel. In fact, we would go as much as say that it’s beautiful with a Nano Ceramic 9H finish in the Morn Grey color.

Despite its sleek aesthetic, this is not a delicate laptop. Its chassis uses aerospace grade magnesium-aluminum alloy that makes it highly durable and resistant to scratches. It can tackle whatever life throws at it—even when thrown inside our bags along with other equipment, we’re confident it will remain pristine and looking presentable.

This also eliminates the anxiety of taking the laptop in different environments. In our case, the daily commute in MRT, or in the case of CEOs, traveling from airport lounges to the boardroom.

Completing the package, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra features a vibrant 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen display, protected by an anti-glare Corning® Gorilla™ Matte glass.

The matte glass with vibrant colors was especially beneficial whenever I found myself working outdoors or in brightly lit spaces.

3. Goodbye battery anxiety

Ever tried bringing a laptop for a whole day of work without the charger? We did with the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra—and we made it through without ever needing to plug in.

After charging the battery to 100%, we put it to work in the office throughout the morning: drafting articles, editing photos in Photoshop, and uploading content into our CMS (content management system). Moving into the afternoon, we still have plenty of power left for an on-location shoot, where we review scripts and interview guides on the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra.

Even after a demanding workday, this long battery life laptop effortlessly delivered. Thanks to its 70 Watt-hour battery capacity, it can last up to 26 hours of use. When we do run low, fast charging powers the battery up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

It’s even compatible with USB Type-C power bank charging—with a port on each side of the body!

4. Zero lag, zero slowdowns

Aside from its long battery life, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra also never fails—even our busiest days—as it packs serious specs under its hood.

For starters, it runs on up to the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 Series 3 processor—rightly so as this is after all an enterprise-grade laptop. In our day-to-day use, that meant zero lag—even when we were juggling dozens of browser tabs, streaming audio, batch-editing high-res photos, and updating articles all at once.

Thanks to Intel Arc Graphics and a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU, processes also run smoothly, and we don’t find ourselves waiting when opening apps and loading sites.

For busy leaders jumping between quick decisions, heavy files and constant multitasking, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra can give them confidence that their device won't slow them down.

5. Having an assistant to increase productivity

Last on our list is something tech brands are incorporating into almost every device today: artificial intelligence. With the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, AI is not just an afterthought, but a deliberate feature to help elevate productivity for busy executives and entrepreneurs.

As a work laptop, having a suite of AI tools in the ASUS MyExpert proves as useful—as if we have our own assistant for menial tasks.

For example, we can use it to draft and translate documents, as well as search for buried files in our local drives using smart keywords. During virtual calls, AI ExpertMeet is a game-changer that can generate automated meeting minute summaries.

For enterprise use, the AI ExpertMeet can deliver live captions and translations, and apply watermarks to protect sensitive screenshared presentations.

Not to forget, the ASUS ExpertBook is a Certified Copilot+ PC, which is designed to perform a higher level of AI workloads. Our favorite is the dedicated key that automatically launches the Copilot app so we can quickly access functions such as Chat or Search.

Our best work laptop yet

To conclude, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is easily our best work laptop that has seamlessly paired durability with beauty, function with performance. For the modern professional, having an ultraportable AI laptop for everyday work that accomplishes tasks without lag and delivers long battery life is almost like a dream come true.

For CEOs, leaders and business owners, they can also rely on ASUS business laptops’ uncompromising cybersecurity and data privacy. The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra safeguards confidential information through robust enterprise-grade hardware and software, featuring a Microsoft Secured-core PC framework, TPM 2.0, a match-on-chip fingerprint sensor, and a physical webcam privacy shutter.

Reinforced by a dual self-healing BIOS and proactive network security protocols, it automatically fends off data leaks and advanced malware threats without requiring complex IT configuration.

Finally, we can all enjoy the benefits of ASUS’ trusted after-sales service. The laptop comes with a standard three-year warranty—upgradeable to five years, including battery coverage—supported by over 100 ASUS Service Centers nationwide.

Where to buy the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra

Interested in purchasing the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra? Find it select ASUS Concept Stores and tech stores nationwide, and ASUS ExpertBook Stores in Lazada and Shopee.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to equip your business with the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, ASUS Business offers flexible configurations to match your organization’s needs.

Get in touch to explore volume purchasing options for your team here.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with ASUS. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



