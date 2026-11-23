Gasoline prices to drop by P3 per liter starting November 24

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices are set to fall on Tuesday, November 24, marking the third consecutive week of price cuts for gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced the following price adjustments on Sunday, November 22:

Gasoline: down P3.00 per liter

Diesel: down P2.60 per liter

Kerosene: down P1.60 per liter

The new prices are expected to remain in effect through Monday, November 30. Last week, diesel and kerosene saw significant price cuts of P3 per liter and P5.80 per liter, respectively.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, posted a smaller reduction of P1.50 per liter.

Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) trading data suggested a larger decrease in diesel prices. However, higher freight and insurance costs tempered the price decline for the fuel.

The Philippines imports most of its petroleum products from the Middle East or from countries that rely on the region for their own supplies, leaving domestic fuel costs vulnerable to volatility during times of conflict.

Following his visit for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, United States President Donald Trump told the media that the Philippines had agreed to purchase “100%” of its energy and agricultural requirements from the US. However, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin clarified in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo on Monday, November 23, that no terms had been finalized, as the proposed arrangements remained under negotiation