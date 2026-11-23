No child left behind: Unilab Foundation supports stronger collaboration on youth mental health

Unilab Foundation Executive Director Atty. Jose Maria A. Ochave (left) and Heads Up PH Program Director Marie Joan Armada-Urieta (right) present a plaque of appreciation to Dr. Miguel Angelo S. Mantaring (center), Director IV of the Department of Education's Bureau of Learner Support Services. Dr. Mantaring discussed the assessments, interventions, and support pathways available to learners through the School-based Mental Health Program.

Despite growing awareness of mental health concerns among young Filipinos, access to timely and appropriate professional care remains a challenge, particularly in schools where qualified mental health personnel are in short supply.

This gap was at the center of a forum organized by Unilab Foundation through its Heads Up PH initiative, which brought together more than 150 stakeholders from healthcare, government, academe, civil society and the private sector to strengthen mental health support for children and adolescents.

Themed “Bridging Gaps, Building Connections: Strengthening Mental Health Support and Services,” the forum that was held in observance of National Health Week, highlighted the importance of connecting schools, families, healthcare providers, and communities to ensure that young people receive the assistance they need.

Dr. Vanessa-Maria F. Torres-Ticzon, discussed how financial worries, academic pressures, social media, and rapid technological changes affect Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

She emphasized that while adolescents increasingly seek independence and acceptance from their peers, parents remain important sources of guidance and emotional security.

“They want an honest and non-judgmental talk with their parents,” she shared, encouraging parents and educators to maintain open communication and help young people develop resilience in dealing with life's challenges.

Photo Release Dr. Vanessa - Maria F. Torres - Ticzon, Chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine at the University of the Philippines - Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Department of Pediatrics noted that parents have a role in modeling healthy behaviors such as going outside, exercising, lessening screen time and getting quality sleep.

She also encouraged parents and educators to help young people develop the ability to cope with setbacks rather than shielding them from every difficulty. “When people develop resilience and adaptability, they're able to overcome adversity and thrive regardless of the changes around them,” she explained.

Addressing gaps in mental health services

Dr. Miguel Angelo S. Mantaring, director IV of the Department of Education's bureau of learner support services, outlined ongoing initiatives to strengthen mental health support across the public school system.

To augment counseling personnel and address resource gaps, DepEd is rolling out the deployment of 10,000 School Counselor Associates (SCAs) to support guidance-related services in schools.





From left: Suzie Entrata-Abrera, moderator; Jona Kristen Valdes, OIC DepEd Bureau of Learner Support Services; Dr. Shiela G. Hocson, author of the RACE Against Suicide Toolkit; Dr. Maryfe M. Roxas, author of the Children and Adolescent Risk Screener (CARS); Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatrist and Medical Specialist III Dr. Kristine Elaine Q. Abary of the National Center for Mental Health; Dr. Carlo Irwin A. Panelo, PhilHealth senior vice president, health finance policy sector; and Dr. Carolina Uno-Rayco, executive director of the Philippine Mental Health Association Inc. Photo Release The Heads Up PH mental health forum of the Unilab Foundation featured a panel discussion on the importance of mental health support and care for Filipino youth through open and safe communication within families together with prevention, identification, and intervention resources, systems, and services. Joining the panel of experts are from.From left: Suzie Entrata-Abrera, moderator; Jona Kristen Valdes, OIC DepEd Bureau of Learner Support Services; Dr. Shiela G. Hocson, author of the RACE Against Suicide Toolkit; Dr. Maryfe M. Roxas, author of the Children and Adolescent Risk Screener (CARS); Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatrist and Medical Specialist III Dr. Kristine Elaine Q. Abary of the National Center for Mental Health; Dr. Carlo Irwin A. Panelo, PhilHealth senior vice president, health finance policy sector; and Dr. Carolina Uno-Rayco, executive director of the Philippine Mental Health Association Inc.

Mantaring also discussed legislative and institutional frameworks, including Republic Act No. 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, alongside DepEd's School-Based Mental Health TorresProgram, the Kaagapay Program, and the Learner's Telesafe Contact Center Helpline.

He says, "What is essential to DepEd's school-based mental health program is that we do not aim for the school to replace the entire mental health system. Rather, the school-based mental health program framework enables the school to be part of the larger mental health ecosystem so that it is clear from the get-go what the school should actually do: not only to respond to learners in a mental health crisis, but how to promote universal well-being, how to detect early, and how to integrate into this already well-established processing system to support individuals who are facing mental health challenges."

These are timely and empowering interventions that can help more Filipino youth access mental health help. Dr. Sheila Marie G. Hocson, guidance director and university research fellow at Far Eastern University, noted that the Philippines has only around 651 psychiatrists serving a population of more than 100 million.

There is more help on the horizon though, as PhilHealth Senior Vice President Dr. Carlo Irwin A. Panelo also discussed available mental health benefit packages intended to make professional services more financially accessible.

Connecting support systems

Photo Release From left: Suzie Entrata-Abrera, moderator; Dr. Vanessa-Maria F. Torres-Ticzon, chief, Division of Adolescent Medicine, UP-PGH Department of Pediatrics; Dr. Mark Anthony P. Celestial, municipal health officer of Municipality of Concepcion, Iloilo Province and Rev. Fr. Teodulo Gonzales, SJ, president of Ruben M. Tanseco, S.J. - Center for Family Ministries (RMT-CEFAM) discuss community support through accessible and responsive systems of care and how parents and teachers can build better communication with Gen Alpha and Gen Z.

For Unilab Foundation, addressing these challenges requires stronger coordination among institutions already working to support young people's mental health.

“Today’s challenge is no longer about convincing people that mental health matters. The challenge is ensuring that when a learner needs help, there is a responsive system where schools, families, health providers, and communities are ready to act,” said Atty. Jose Maria A. Ochave, executive director of Unilab Foundation.

Also during the forum, Dr. Kristine Elaine Q. Abary, Medical Specialist III from the National Center for Mental Health, emphasized the importance of clear referral pathways that enable schools and families to connect young people with appropriate professional services, while Rev. Fr. Teodulo Gonzales, SJ, President of the Ruben M. Tanseco, S.J. Center for Family Ministries, highlighted the role of trust, communication, and discipline in building supportive family relationships.

Unilab Foundation will continue to support this impactful movement in promoting mental health. Marie Joan Armada-Urieta, program director of Heads Up PH said, “We will continue strengthening connections, sharing responsibilities, and building pathways that make support more accessible, available, responsive, and effective for every learner.”

Through Heads Up PH, Unilab Foundation seeks to help bridge the gaps between identifying mental health concerns and providing appropriate intervention. By strengthening collaboration among schools, families, healthcare professionals, and communities, the initiative aims to ensure that more young Filipinos can access the support they need, when they need it most.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Unilab is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.