Melco Resorts Philippines Foundation donates P24.8M to equip new Philippine Red Cross Center

Melco Resorts (Philippines) Foundation, the charitable arm of City of Dreams Manila affirms the donation of P24.8 million equipment donation for the Philippine Red Cross’ new headquarters and Provincial Blood Center in Imus, Cavite, with a ceremonial turnover led by Melco Foundation Chairman and President Clarence Chung (second from left) and Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon (third from left). With them are: (from left) Melco Resorts Leisure and City of Dreams Manila Property President Mark Tricano; PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco; Melco Resorts (Philippines) Foundation Vice President Armin Raquel Santos; PAGCOR Board Member and PRC Cavite Chapter Chairman Gilbert Remulla; and PRC Secretary General Gwendolyn Pang.

MANILA, Philippines – Melco Resorts (Philippines) Foundation continues its support for the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) with a P24.8 million donation of medical and non-medical equipment for the new PRC Cavite Chapter headquarters and Provincial Blood Center at the Vermosa Complex in Imus, Cavite.

The foundation is the charitable arm of City of Dreams Manila.

Clarence Chung, chairman and president of Melco Resorts Philippines Foundation, led the ceremonial turnover of the donation to Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon at City of Dreams Manila, together with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco.

Photo Release PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon (center) and Secretary General Gwendolyn Pang, together with PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco (extreme right) and Melco Resorts (Philippines) Foundation Vice President Armin Raquel Santos inspect some of the donated P24.8 million equipment for PRC’s new headquarters and Provincial Blood Center in Imus, Cavite to support blood collection, processing, testing and storage for patients in Cavite and nearby communities.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in its vital mission to provide critical healthcare services to communities in Cavite and nearby areas,” Chung said. “The true value of this contribution will be measured by the people it helps: the patient awaiting blood, the family facing an emergency, and the healthcare professional equipped to respond.”

In accepting the donation, Gordon thanked the Foundation and PAGCOR for their assistance. “It demonstrates how corporate social responsibility can make a meaningful difference in supporting humanitarian work and addressing community needs,” he said.

The donated medical equipment includes blood bank refrigerators, plasma and ultra-low-temperature freezers, centrifuges, blood mixers, laboratory testing equipment, agglutination viewers, platelet shakers, reagent refrigerators, serology machines, an automatic blood grouping analyzer, electric tube sealers, microscopes, tube strippers and autoclaves. The equipment will support blood collection, processing, testing and storage.

Non-medical equipment includes a generator set, blood donation couches and beds, computer sets, and air-conditioning units. The new center will also serve as a venue for the education and training of medical professionals in transfusion medicine.

Tengco underscored the importance of strong partnerships among government, the private sector and humanitarian organizations in delivering assistance to communities in need.

“We value partnerships that create tangible and lasting benefits for the Filipino people. Through collaboration among government, the private sector and humanitarian organizations, we strengthen our collective capacity to respond to urgent needs and deliver assistance where it matters most,” Tengco said.

MRP Foundation Vice President Armin Raquel Santos, Melco Resorts Leisure and City of Dreams Manila Property President Mark Tricano, PAGCOR Board Member and PRC Cavite Chapter Chairman Gilbert Remulla, and PRC Secretary General Gwendolyn Pang witnessed the turnover ceremony.

Under PAGCOR regulations, integrated resort licensees are required to allocate a portion of their foundation funds to socio-civic programs that benefit communities, including initiatives in healthcare, education, culture and the environment.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by City of Dreams Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.