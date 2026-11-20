Lee, Superal duel for Anvaya title

MORONG, Bataan – Tiffany Lee and Princess Superal arranged a riveting showdown of power and class for the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational crown, surviving contrasting but equally grueling semifinal battles to set up a thrilling title duel at the Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club here Friday.

Both players needed every ounce of composure and shot-making to get past their respective rivals, with Superal edging Sarah Ababa and Lee turning back Harmie Constantino by identical 1-up margins in matches that went down to the 18th hole.

Superal seized a one-hole advantage at the turn but found herself locked in a tense back-and-forth battle with Ababa over the closing stretch. The two traded blows through three halved holes and two lead changes before Ababa's costly errors on Nos. 15 and 16 allowed Superal to draw level and eventually move ahead.

With a one-hole cushion and just two holes remaining, Superal refused to let up, matching Ababa's par-par finish to preserve her advantage and secure a place in the championship match.

Sticking to her own game plan proved crucial in navigating the pressure, Superal said, emphasizing the importance of staying focused on her execution rather than her opponent's moves.

"To be honest, hindi ko na iniisip yung kalaban ko. I just focus on my own game and look for things I can still improve while I'm on the course. Eventually, it worked, and I'm very happy with the result," said Superal, who earlier bundled out top seed Yvon Bisera, 2-up, in the quarterfinals.

Despite her march to the finals, the former US Girls' Junior champion admitted that putting had been a recurring concern throughout the week. Her short game, however, helped keep her in contention and ultimately carried her through another demanding match.

"My biggest struggle this week has been missing birdie opportunities. But my short game has been working well, and aside from that, I feel my game has been in good shape," she said.

Now one win away from another major triumph, Superal is chasing her first title since ruling the Caliraya Springs leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour last year. The 2022 Asia-Pacific Cup champion, however, is determined to approach the finale with the same composure and process-oriented mindset that has fueled her run.

"Just reaching the finals makes me very happy and grateful. Whether I win or lose, I'm thankful for the opportunity. I'll stick to the same mindset, focus on my own game, trust my shots and stay committed to my process. That's what's important to me," she said.

Lee, meanwhile, had to withstand a spirited late charge from Constantino before sealing her own finals berth in another last-hole thriller.

The young Korean built an early cushion with two birdies, offsetting a pair of bogeys to take a one-up lead over Constantino, who countered with a bogey and a string of pars.

After the two exchanged birdies on the par-5 10th, Lee threatened to pull away with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. But Constantino, drawing on her experience and fighting spirit, refused to concede, stringing together birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 to trim the deficit before drawing level with another birdie on the 17th.

With the match all square heading to the last hole, the stage was set for a nerve-wracking finish.

Lee held her nerve, barely reaching the green in regulation, while Constantino's approach went awry, landing in the dried creek guarding the green. After blasting out, the Filipina was left with a difficult 12-foot downhill putt to save par.

Lee, meanwhile, calmly rolled her shot from the fringe close enough for a tap-in par. Constantino's match-saving attempt came up short, handing Lee the hole and the match.

Reflecting on the roller-coaster encounter, Lee admitted that the match had become a blur, although her early solid play gave her the confidence to weather Constantino's determined comeback.

"Honestly, I kind of blacked out during the round. I don't remember all the details, but I do remember hitting some really good shots early on, and that gave me confidence. When I was three-up, I probably took that lead for granted, especially with the match nearing its end. I should have stayed more patient, but I didn't. Fortunately, I managed to pull it off on the last hole," said Lee.

The Korean knows she will need greater discipline and patience against Superal, whose steady play and short-game resilience have made her a formidable title contender.

Lee, who lost to eventual champion Mafy Singson in the quarterfinals at The Country Club last year, said she intends to remain flexible and capitalize on opportunities rather than commit to a rigid game plan.

"Against Princess, I think I need to be more spontaneous and adjust to her game. I don't have a fixed plan yet. I'll just take whatever opportunities come my way, stay patient and play smart. That's what I'll focus on," she said. (Pool story)