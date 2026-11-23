This ‘sleeping’ exhibit reminds every Filipino the importance of bedtime routines, good sleep

MANILA, Philippines — Every day, the average Filipino gets off to a busy start—waking up early and preparing for a long day ahead, yet still pressed for time to catch the morning commute or drive out before rush hour. For young parents, morning prep involves the whole household, from getting the kids dressed to cooking breakfast for everyone.

From there, everyone pushes through the day—accomplishing tasks, beating deadlines, attending classes, running a small business or doing more errands—until it is finally time to head home and rest. But once in the bedroom, what actually makes for a good rest?

This is exactly what Methyl Salicylate + Camphor + Menthol (Efficascent Oil Extreme) brought to light through its recent “The Sleep Exhibit,” mounted across three malls in Luzon on October 24 and 25.

First launched in 2025, the exhibit featured a cozy bed dressed in lavender sheets and pillows with someone fast asleep right in the middle of a crowded mall. It’s an unexpected sight that catches mallgoers off guard and instantly sparks their curiosity.

Alongside the sleeping display, the exhibit also showcased the brand’s product with an invitation to take part in the Himbing Nation movement, and a reminder that “You can be more when you sleep better.”

Many asked, “Why is someone sleeping here?” “What’s this set up all about?” “What’s Methyl Salicylate + Camphor + Menthol (Efficascent Oil Extreme)?” “What is the Himbing Nation?”

But more than asking about the products and the exhibit, Methyl Salicylate + Camphor + Menthol (Efficascent Oil Extreme) wanted the curious onlookers and mallgoers to ask within themselves, “How about myself. Am I getting enough sleep and good rest everyday?”

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

According to the brand, the Sleep Exhibit is part of the Himbing Nation campaign, which aims to start a simple conversation: sleep matters. This message is especially crucial for Filipinos who often overlook rest despite going through hectic and stressful days.

“Through our Himbing Nation campaign, we want to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep, especially among busy Filipinos who often sacrifice rest because of work and daily responsibilities,” the brand told Philstar.com in an interview.

“By bringing the Sleep Exhibit to malls, we hope to encourage more Filipinos to prioritize sleep and develop healthier bedtime habits,” they said, adding “Because with better rest, Filipinos can wake up feeling more refreshed, focused and ready for the day ahead.”

As the brand behind Himbing Nation, Methyl Salicylate + Camphor + Menthol (Efficascent Oil Extreme) highlights that sleep is not a luxury, but a necessity that can help improve overall health, well-being and productivity. It also aims to educate the public on the simple benefits of good sleeping habits.

“Creating a bedtime routine helps signal to our body that it's time to rest. Simple activities like reducing screen time, relaxing and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can help improve sleep quality,” the brand explained.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

Methyl Salicylate + Camphor + Menthol (Efficascent Oil Extreme) is formulated as a clear oil with a soothing lavender scent and a refreshing cooling sensation to help users unwind before bedtime.

“We recognize that many Filipinos experience pagod after a long, busy day. With lavender commonly associated with relaxation and bedtime, we wanted to offer a product that complements their nighttime routine,” they shared.

By combining the familiar liniment experience with a soothing lavender scent, the brand encourages consumers to take a mindful moment to unwind before bed.

Ultimately, through Methyl Salicylate + Camphor + Menthol (Efficascent Oil Extreme), the Himbing Nation movement aims to build a culture where Filipinos prioritize rest as much as hard work—reminding everyone that you can be more when you sleep better.

IF SYMPTOMS PERSIST, CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.

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