DOF exec eyed to head Maharlika

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Finance Undersecretary Ma. Angela Ignacio may take over as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC), the manager of the Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund.

Ignacio is the pick for the top post at MIC, a source privy to the matter told The STAR over the weekend.

“As far as I know, Angel will take charge,” it added.

However, the Marcos administration has yet to make a formal announcement on the matter. The power to appoint the MIC chief rests with President Marcos.

Ignacio will succeed Rafael Consing Jr., whose three-year term ends on Nov. 23 after steering the sovereign wealth fund manager through its formative years, during which it generated investment returns while facing controversies.

In November 2023, Consing was appointed MIC president and CEO after serving for 11 months as executive director at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs.

The leadership change comes as the MIC reported a net income of P2.18 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 24 percent from P1.76 billion a year ago.

Last week, listed water infrastructure and utility company Tubig Pilipinas Holdings Inc. secured an investment of up to P900 million from MIC, supporting the firm’s expansion plans.

The company said it signed a convertible note agreement with Maharlika for an initial investment of P450 million, with an option for an additional P450 million.