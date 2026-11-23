Global Dominion launches Ka-partner SME Awards

MANILA, Philippines – Global Dominion, known for its secured loan products for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, takes its recognition of the value Filipino small and medium enterprises (SMEs) bring to the country to another level by launching the “Ka-partner SME Awards,” an annual awards program.

“Ang Ka-partner SME Awards ay handog namin sa lahat ng negosyanteng Pilipino na laging handang harapin ang mga hamon ng buhay para magtagumpay. (We dedicate the Ka-partner SME Awards to all Filipino entrepreneurs who are always geared up to face the challenges of life in order to succeed.)," Samuel Cariño, Global Dominion president and CEO, said.

Up to three active Global Dominion SME customers who have been using their loans for the expansion of their businesses and have inspiring “pag-angat” (growth) stories will win the award. The financing company's senior management team will form the screening committee that will decide on the finalists and the winners each year.

Global Dominion will feature the winning SMEs’ stories through videos and articles that will highlight the challenges they faced and their best practices, contributing to the ever-growing knowledge of the Filipino business community. The first awarding ceremony will be held before the end of 2026.

“We’ve seen and heard a lot of inspiring SME stories over our years in financing; we believe it’s about time we share more of them with everyone,” JV Manglicmot, Global Dominion sustainability head, said.

“Through these awards, we aim to recognize our KaPartner entrepreneurs who have shown resilience, responsible business practices, and meaningful contributions to their communities. We also hope that these stories of their entrepreneurial journey can inspire other Filipino SMEs,” Manglicmot added.

The Ka-partner SME Awards program is part of Global Dominion’s wider efforts for SMEs, such as GLOW (Giving Limitless Opportunities to Women) and the Ka-Partner Academy.

Through its existing programs, the financing brand featured multiple SME startup stories in the past, including one that started during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period and transformed from being a means of survival to becoming an institutional partner of some of the biggest brands in the finance space.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.