Pagdanganan faces must-deliver round to revive LPGA card bid

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2026 at the Riviera Country Club on June 07, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan faces a crucial test in the next two rounds of the LPGA Qualifying Series, knowing that only a low-scoring performance can pull her back into contention for one of the coveted LPGA Tour cards for the 2027 season.

After struggling to find her bearings at the Crossings course, Pagdanganan slipped to a share of 83rd place Friday (Saturday Manila time) after a 74, leaving herself with an uphill battle in the remaining 36 holes of the 90-hole qualifier.

Coming off an even-par 71 at the Falls layout Thursday, the Filipina ace had hoped to make a strong move at Crossings. Instead, she endured a disastrous start that put her on the back foot almost immediately.

Starting on No. 10, Pagdanganan bogeyed her opening hole, dropped two more strokes on the par-4 11th, then stumbled with another bogey on No. 12 to go four-over after just three holes.

She halted the slide with a birdie on No. 13 and picked up another on the 15th, briefly rekindling hopes of a spirited recovery. But the putts refused to fall, and she settled for pars the rest of the way, including all nine holes on the front side, for a 36-38 round that left her with a 145 aggregate.

The result dropped Pagdanganan from a share of 53rd to joint 83rd, putting added pressure on her third- and fourth-round campaigns. At just two strokes below the projected Top 65 cut line, she remains within striking distance of Sunday's final 18 holes, but will need a significant turnaround to secure her place in the weekend finale.

Only the top 65 players and ties after four rounds, played alternately at the Falls and Crossings layouts, will advance to Sunday's final round. At the end of the grueling 90-hole test, the top 25 players and ties will earn LPGA Tour status for the 2027 season.

That makes a low round particularly important for Pagdanganan, who must rediscover the power and putting touch that have fueled her comeback performances throughout her career. A strong third-round showing could put her back in the hunt and provide valuable momentum heading into the final two rounds.

Another costly outing, however, could leave her with too much ground to make up.

Megha Ganne of the US followed her impressive 65 at Falls with a 66 at Crossings to seize the lead at 131. Australian Caitlin Peirce moved into solo second at 132 after firing a flawless 65 at Falls.

Pagdanganan resumes her bid at Crossings Saturday (Sunday Manila time), teeing off at 8 a.m. from No. 1, with the need for a strong, low-scoring round now more pressing than ever.