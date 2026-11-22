Thanksgiving

The year 2026 certainly moved fast… my children and grandchildren in the US are already preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Indeed, our family has plenty to thank for this year. Our Lord has blessed us with a year that didn’t bring us any earth-shaking troubles. Praise the Lord for his loving care.

But it is a different story for our country. Only Alex Eala brought a bright spot the nation can celebrate. The year has been disappointing, to say the least. We didn’t pray enough for our country.

Our economy mirrored the troubles of the pandemic. But now, our troubles are man-made.

Still, I tried to think of some things Filipinos can be thankful for this year. We didn’t have natural calamities, no typhoons like Yolanda or earthquakes or volcanic eruptions like Pinatubo. No wars like what they are having in the Middle East and Ukraine. All these should make us pause as a nation on Thanksgiving.

I wanted to have a longer list of good things to thank for but I couldn’t think of anything more. So, I asked Google AI and it seems neither could it. All I got from supposedly Artificial Intelligence could have come from the Malacañang press office.

“Despite sluggish third-quarter growth of 2.1 percent and persistent inflation, Filipinos still have several bright spots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, including record domestic investment approvals, falling global fuel prices and resilient household spending.”

I chided Google AI for its clueless response. Artificial Intelligence should know that investment approvals don’t mean the investments actually resulted in funds coming in and projects being started. Falling global fuel prices is still iffy until Trump and Iran declare an end to the war. Resilience in household spending is probably limited to the upper and middle classes, if at all.

Google AI conceded the error of its response but insisted that “Filipinos can still find tangible reasons to be thankful this year in concrete health care expansions, historic sports victories and local agricultural and diplomatic wins that deliver real, everyday pride and relief.”

I think the Philippine News Agency has taken over management of Google AI.

Concrete health care expansions? Not enough money for it. PhilHealth CEO Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho appealed for an additional P170 billion in the proposed 2027 national budget to cover expanding benefits and projected claims.

Because of benefit expansions, PhilHealth recorded a P17.9 billion net loss in Q1 2026 and acknowledged operating at a loss to sustain higher payouts. The agency has had to tap nearly P200 billion from reserves.

The red tape involved in availing of PhilHealth benefits, expanded or usual, can be daunting to most members thus negating publicized benefits.

As for “local agricultural and diplomatic wins that deliver real, everyday pride and relief” that Google AI pointed out, both are duds. Agriculture, forestry and fishing contracted by 4.8 percent year-to-date.

I will concede that the growing popularity of ube worldwide is a win, no thanks to the agriculture department. Also, because we are not ready to exploit that growing market, other countries are beating us to it.

As for diplomatic wins, hosting the annual ASEAN Summit isn’t exactly that. We failed to get the Code of Conduct in South China Sea agreed upon. The remaining unresolved section represents the core substance that determines whether the Code will actually restrain behavior in the South China Sea or function as another non-binding declaration.

Another big failure of the year is the Maharlika Investment Fund. It has fallen well short of its original, transformative promises.

Former finance secretary Ben Diokno and other economic managers seriously misled BBM when they pitched it as a game-changing vehicle to finance mega-infrastructure and reduce foreign borrowing.

Diokno and eventually BBM himself, dismissed warnings from University of the Philippines economists that the fund was unnecessary and lacked clear objectives.

As it happened, the Fund simply kept over P50 billion of its P75 billion initial capital sitting in cash and short-term bank placements. The rest of its funds were dissipated in overhead expenses.

The Fund pulled out P75 billion in active lending power from LandBank and DBP which could have more efficiently used the money for development loans.

It also left the BSP P46 billion further behind its P200-billion charter target capitalization at a time when the central bank needed maximum balance-sheet strength to defend the peso and manage inflation.

But the year isn’t over and Thanksgiving Day is still three days away. BBM has the power to make up for all his fumbling this year simply by paying the P203 billion in estate taxes of his late father which the Supreme Court has affirmed with finality years ago.

If BBM pays that estate tax, it will clear nearly half the classroom backlog. At DepEd’s benchmark of roughly P3 million per classroom, P203 billion could construct approximately 67,667 new classrooms out of the estimated 165,000-classroom shortage in a single stroke.

Or, it can cover PhilHealth’s entire 2027 funding shortfall. It would completely cover the P170 billion funding gap that the PhilHealth CEO warned Congress is needed to sustain expanded cancer, heart and indigent benefit packages in 2027, with P33 billion left over.

Or it could fund the entire DSWD budget for a full year. That will cover the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) for 3.5 million households, social pensions for over four million indigent seniors and crisis assistance. Collecting the estate tax would almost match DSWD’s entire annual budget.

Paying the estate tax will also somewhat redeem the Marcos name, especially with the economic mess BBM allowed to happen this year. It’s only money, BBM! The family legacy should be worth more.

Many Filipinos have been repeatedly disappointed by our government’s inability to do what it takes to improve our economy. We are just grateful for surviving our current crisis, being with our families this Christmas and getting through a difficult year.

Cheers!

Boo Chanco’s email address is [email protected]. Follow him on X @boochanco