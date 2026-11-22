Aznar Shipping hoists sails for P737 million IPO

MANILA, Philippines — Aznar Shipping Corp. has been cleared to set sail for its initial public offering (IPO), expected to raise about P737 million, next month.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has approved Aznar’s application for the listing of its common shares on the small, medium and emerging board, including the shares to be offered through the company’s maiden offering.

Aznar Shipping president and CEO Kyle Alexander Aznar earlier said the company was just awaiting PSE approval to go full steam ahead with its planned IPO next month despite challenging market conditions marked by a weakening peso and a sluggish stock market.

With an offer price of up to P0.67 per share, Aznar’s IPO consists of up to one billion primary common shares and an overallotment option of up to 100 million secondary shares.

Offer period will now commence earlier at Nov. 26 and will end on Dec. 9. It was earlier eyed to run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8.

Price setting date is on Nov. 23, while listing on the PSE is still targeted on Dec. 18, under the trading symbol ALX.

Aznar will be the second and final company to list on the PSE this year.

Mynt Inc., the parent company of e-wallet giant GCash, marked a successful market debut in October following a historic IPO wherein it raised P60.9 billion, the biggest in the country’s history.

Aznar, for its part, is looking to raise up to P670 million in gross proceeds, while the secondary shares under the overallotment option may add up to approximately P67 million, assuming the option is fully exercised.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to fund fleet expansion, shipyard facility development and general corporate purposes.

Investment & Capital Corp. of the Philippines and PNB Capital and Investment Corp. are the joint issue managers, joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners for the offer.