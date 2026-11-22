2-eagle feat puts Pagdanganan back in hunt

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The Standard Portland Classic 2026 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 13, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan unleashed the power game that has long set her apart on the LPGA Tour, producing a spectacular two-eagle performance to fire a six-under 66 and roar back into contention in the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage in Alabama on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

After slipping to joint 83rd following a disappointing second-round 74 at the Crossings course of the RTJ Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, the big-hitting Filipina answered with a timely display of power, precision and resilience. Her remarkable turnaround lifted her 43 places to joint 40th at four-under 211 after 54 holes, keeping her bid to reclaim full LPGA Tour status for the 2027 season very much alive.

It was the kind of response that underscores Pagdanganan's immense potential when all facets of her game click. Already renowned for her prodigious length off the tee, she showed that when her touch and scoring instincts complement her power, she can produce the kind of low numbers needed to compete with the best.

Pagdanganan wasted little time making her move, picking up consecutive birdies from No. 3 before gunning down her first eagle on the par-5 sixth. A double bogey on the challenging 10th briefly threatened to derail her charge, but she quickly recovered with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13.

She saved her biggest statement for the par-5 16th, where another eagle capped a remarkable scoring surge and propelled her to a 66. She then parred the last two holes to complete one of the day's most impressive comeback rounds.

While the scorching round did not bring her within striking distance of the lead, it significantly improved her position and, more importantly, restored momentum at a crucial stage of the grueling qualifying campaign.

Pagdanganan, however, still has ground to make up on a tightly packed leaderboard led by South African Megan Streicher, American Megha Ganne and Australian Caitlin Peirce, who all stood at 13-under 201.

Streicher carded a 68 at the Falls course, while Ganne, the overnight solo leader, settled for a 70. Peirce matched the challenge with a 69, leaving the trio tied at the top with a two-shot cushion over American Megan Khang and China's Wenbo Liu, who posted 68 and 70, respectively.

The battle now shifts to the fourth round, where the top 65 players and ties after 72 holes will advance to Sunday (Monday Manila time)'s final round. Pagdanganan heads back to Falls, where she opened with an even-par 71, hoping to carry the confidence and rhythm gained from her 66 at Crossings into another aggressive but controlled assault.

She is scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. from No. 10, knowing that another strong round could put her in a much better position heading into Monday's decisive fifth round.

The ICTSI-backed Filipina is currently just three strokes outside the projected top 25, although the crowded leaderboard means that every stroke will carry enormous weight. With the field expected to push hard to secure favorable positions before the final 18 holes.

Pagdanganan will need another sharp, fearless performance to strengthen her bid.

The stakes could hardly be higher. Only the top 25 players and ties after the 90-hole marathon will earn LPGA Tour cards for the 2027 season, making every birdie, recovery shot and crucial par potentially decisive.

For Pagdanganan, the task is to sustain the form that produced Saturday's spectacular turnaround. Her length gives her an obvious scoring advantage, particularly on the par-5s, but the bigger opportunity lies in putting everything together over two consecutive rounds.

When her power is matched by consistent iron play, a reliable short game and a confident putter, Pagdanganan has the tools to make a significant move against any field. Saturday's two-eagle 66 offered a compelling reminder of just how dangerous she can be when her game comes together.

She is seeking to regain the LPGA Tour card she fought hard to retain last year, when she narrowly missed securing her status by three strokes. This time, with two rounds remaining, the Filipina has given herself another opportunity to turn a difficult week into a successful campaign.