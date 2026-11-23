3 SM Supermalls named among the world's 100 best; SM Mall of Asia ranked no. 1 in Philippines

SM Mall of Asia, ranked no. 29 worldwide and no. 1 in the Philippines on WorldWorthy’s 100 Best Shopping Malls 2026, sits by Manila Bay in Pasay City. Its rooftop, MOA Sky, has gardens and a football field.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls has three malls on WorldWorthy's 100 Best Shopping Malls 2026 list, more than any other mall operator in the Philippines. SM Mall of Asia leads the country's entries at no. 29 worldwide and is ranked no. 1 in the Philippines, followed by SM Megamall at no. 41 and SM Seaside City Cebu at no. 94.

SM Mall of Asia earned a WorldWorthy score of 8.98, making the bayside mall in Pasay City the fifth-highest-ranked mall in Asia and placing it ahead of the United Kingdom's Trafford Center (no. 31), Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (no. 40) and Seoul's Lotte World Mall (no. 72).

SM Megamall follows closely with a score of 8.97, making the Mandaluyong City landmark the second-highest-ranked Philippine mall and the eighth-highest-ranked mall in Asia, while SM Seaside City Cebu, with a score of 8.82, is the only mall outside Metro Manila to represent the country, putting Cebu and the Visayas on the global shopping map.

SM Megamall (left) and SM Seaside City Cebu (right), ranked No. 41 and No. 94 on WorldWorthy’s 100 Best Shopping Malls 2026, light up the night in Mandaluyong City and Cebu City.

"Seeing three SM Supermalls among the world's best is a proud moment not just for SM, but for every Filipino shopper and tenant who has made these malls part of their lives," said SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin. "It shows that Philippine malls can stand alongside the most celebrated shopping destinations in the world."

"From SM Mall of Asia to SM Megamall in the heart of Ortigas and SM Seaside City Cebu in the Visayas, this recognition belongs to our customers and our people. We will keep evolving every SM Supermall nationwide to give Filipinos world-class experiences close to home," San Agustin added.

WorldWorthy, which publishes consensus-based "world's 100 best" rankings across categories from airports to football stadiums, compiled the list after its research desk scored candidate malls, shopping centers, historic arcades and outlet villages, grouped them by recognition tier and checked them by hand.

The 2026 edition draws on data as of November 4.

This year’s list ranks 100 shopping destinations from 43 countries across six continents, led by The Avenues in Kuwait and including Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II (no. 5) and Paris’ Le Bon Marché (no. 71).

With five malls on the list, the Philippines is tied for the third-most entries of any country, and SM accounts for three of them.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.