Chronicling the 'UST bubble' controversy

MANILA, Philippines – The controversy hounding the UST men's basketball team and the alleged "Sorsogon bubble" has been the talk of the town for quite some time.

From player exits, resignations and reported sanctions, the saga concerning last year's UAAP senior men's basketball runners-up is nothing but complicated.

Philstar.com takes a look on the whirlwind couple of weeks when trouble began knocking on the door of the Espana-based squad.

‘King Tiger’ first to exit lair

The talk of the alleged "Sorsogon bubble" all began with the abrupt exit of former UST skipper CJ Cansino from the program.

Reports began surfacing on August 20 that Cansino and the Growling Tigers had decided to go their separate ways.

The consensus of early reports was that the decision was mutual.

But this would later be countered by Cansino the next day, announcing in a statement that he had been removed from the Tigers.

Cansino did not disclose immediately the reason for his ouster.

It was then later that day that Cansino announced he would be heading to the UP Fighting Maroons.

'Bubble' rises, ready to burst

While no confirmation was yet to be made on the existence of the alleged "Sorsogon bubble", talk was already on a high after Cansino's exit.

The then-unfounded allegations were alarming enough that the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) agreed to look into the matter on August 22.

The PSC and GAB then passed on the investigation to an internal committee formed by UST itself on August 23.

UST was adamant that it would not be tolerant should its men's hoops team be found guilty of quarantine violations.

"We wish to assure you that the University does not tolerate any form of violation of government regulation, and it responds promptly by taking the appropriate action," UST said in a statement.

Ayo breaks his silence

Shortly after the UST admin announced its investigation ofn the alleged "bubble", now former Tigers head coach Aldin Ayo finally aired his side in a statement.

While remaining mum on the topic of the alleged "bubble training", Ayo commented on his former skipper Cansino's leaving the team.

Ayo cited irreconcilable differences as the reason Cansino was let go from the team.

"The circumstances of life today have brought out marked differences between my orientation in life and fundamental option of our player CJ Cansino... We have found that it would be best that we part ways and allow maximum growth for each other," said Ayo in his statement.

Trouble in the 'bubble': Food, health concerns

After a couple of days of relative silence from skipper Cansino, the former Tiger would once again make headlines on August 26.

Cansino revealed details of players' concerns within the alleged “bubble”, which included grumblings on food and the overall health of the players while in Sorsogon.

The former skipper posted screenshots of his conversations with his teammates, along with their guardians and parents, on a messaging app where they aired out their concerns.

Among those players who also appeared on the messaging app were Rhenz Abando, Soulemane Chabi-Yo and Brent Paraiso.

Cansino would later delete the tweets from his account.

Earlier that day, longtime UST athletics chief Fr. Jannel Abogado, O.P. stepped down from his post amid the investigations.

More Tigers leave

While UST went on with its internal investigation of the alleged training bubble, the men's basketball program saw more of its roster worn down because of the controversy.

First to follow in the footsteps of Cansino was former DLSU cager Brent Paraiso, who is now reportedly finalizing his move to NCAA school Letran.

Other player exits include star swingman Rhenz Abando, big man Ira Bataller and Jun Asuncion. Bataller will reportedly join Paraiso in Letran.

The Knights are also interested in snagging Abando for their squad.

For his part, Asuncion is set to join Mapua in the NCAA.

UST presents findings, sanctions private

By September, UST was able to present the findings of its internal investigation before the Inter-Agency Task Force fact-finding body.

But it was ultimately the UAAP who was given power over the possible sanctions awaiting Ayo and the UST Tigers.

Following their meeting on September 3, the UAAP Board of Managing Directors released a statement that they have already given their recommendations to the league's Board of Trustees.

However, the collegiate league has yet to reveal the recommendations to the public.

Ayo exits, DOJ involved

By September 4, Ayo had decided it was best to make his exit and filed his resignation from his post.

His resignation, along with those of deputies Mcjour Luib and Jinino Manansala, was accepted by UST the next day.

But things only became more complicated from there.

After the UAAP submitted its recommendations, it was then revealed that the Department of Justice would also play its hand in investigating the controversy.

This was the decision of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) group last September 4.

The JAO group, made up of representatives from the PSC, GAB, the Commission and Higher Education and the Department of Health, is set to submit their report to the DOJ on Monday, September 7.

While nothing is final yet on what fate awaits Ayo and the rest of the Growling Tigers, the "bubble controversy" may be used as a cautionary tale for all athletes.

Follow government protocol amid a global pandemic, or suffer the consequences.