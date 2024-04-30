^

Sports

Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 7:58pm
Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse
It was also Choco Mucho’s breakthrough triumph over its elder sister after dropping their first 12 outings, including an excruciating 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 elimination round setback on April 19 at the Big Dome.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(PhilSports Arena)
4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Creamline
6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho’s Creamline curse has ended.

And it closed in the most momentous of ways after the Flying Titans’ come-from-behind 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16 victory Tuesday that boosted their championship bid while claiming their first win over the Cool Smashers in 13 duels in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Sisi Rondina came alive just in time after a disastrous first two sets and put on one of her more memorable efforts, including in the fifth and deciding set when she delivered the coup de grace in sealing Choco Mucho a crucial 1-0 record in the single-round robin format semifinals.

“Kanina sa game, kina-cramps na rin ako, pero wala ako iba iniisip kung hindi magtrabaho lang, tulungan ang team at magtiwala king sino ang ipasok,” said Rondina, who ended up firing 23 points, most of which came in the final three sets when they mounted a monumental comeback.

“Masaya ako maganda resulta sa trinabaho namin,” she added.

It was also Choco Mucho’s breakthrough triumph over its elder sister after dropping their first 12 outings, including an excruciating 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 elimination round setback on April 19 at the Big Dome.

And it appeared like it will go to defeat No. 13 after being destroyed by Creamline in the first two sets with Rondina reduced to a shell of her deadly self in that forgettable span.

But then Rondina came alive and, teaming up with battle-scarred Royse Tubino, put together, brick by brick, a performance to remember in helping Choco Mucho fight back and steal the dramatic win.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the dynastic franchise that missed the service of its top gun Tots Carlos, who was in Korea to try out for the Korean V-League in the rookie combine there.

It didn’t look though that Creamline missed the power-hitting former many-time league MVP as it seized the first two sets with relative ease and on its way to snaring the win.

And then Rondina happened.

That sent the Cool Smashers to a heartbreaking 0-1 record, which dealt a mighty blow to their bid of a record 14th straight podium finish and a chance at an eighth crown — another league mark.

While Creamline's calamitous setback could be the beginning of the end for the league's mighty dynasty, it could be the start of the ascent to the top by a young and talented club in Choco Mucho.

And if it happens, it will be because of Rondina.

Rondina was quoted as saying after losing game No. 12 to Creamline that they will eventually win against Creamline.

She wasn't about to renege on that promise.

vuukle comment

CHOCO MUCHO

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

6 hours ago
LeBron James declined to be drawn on his NBA future in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit to the Denver Nu...
Sports
fbtw
Following seniors, Filipinas U17 squad eyes historic FIFA World Cup berth

Following seniors, Filipinas U17 squad eyes historic FIFA World Cup berth

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Filipinas U17 team has the chance to make history like their seniors before them as they compete for a FIFA U17 World...
Sports
fbtw
Men whom Manny retired

Men whom Manny retired

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
There were five fighters whom former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retired in his storybook 26-year...
Sports
fbtw
Mad dash to finish

Mad dash to finish

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Six tickets to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals up for grabs. Eight teams in hot pursuit.
Sports
fbtw
Shopwise Bike Fest aims to raise community wellness

Shopwise Bike Fest aims to raise community wellness

8 hours ago
Shopwise is revving up the excitement for a healthier lifestyle with its upcoming Shopwise Bike Fest on May 19 at the Vermosa...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Zamboanga escapes South Cotabato; Quezon, Caloocan triumph

MPBL: Zamboanga escapes South Cotabato; Quezon, Caloocan triumph

8 hours ago
Quezon Province came from behind to stun Manila SV Batang Sampaloc in the nightcap.
Sports
fbtw
Consistent Perez gains PBA Player of the Week nod as Beermen sweep elims

Consistent Perez gains PBA Player of the Week nod as Beermen sweep elims

8 hours ago
CJ Perez, whose consistent performance made him the latest winner of the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week,...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz pulls off 'double' in PPS SALT tennis tilt

Diaz pulls off 'double' in PPS SALT tennis tilt

9 hours ago
Jana Diaz flashed top form at the San Jose SALT National Juniors Tennis Championships, stunning the top two seeds in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama in France: Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in next year

Wembanyama in France: Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in next year

10 hours ago
French NBA rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama will play in Paris next season when the San Antonio Spurs face Indiana there...
Sports
fbtw
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul to fight in sanctioned heavyweight bout

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul to fight in sanctioned heavyweight bout

10 hours ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's July 20 fight against YouTube sensation Jake Paul in Dallas will be a sanctioned...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with