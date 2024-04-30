Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

It was also Choco Mucho’s breakthrough triumph over its elder sister after dropping their first 12 outings, including an excruciating 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 elimination round setback on April 19 at the Big Dome.

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Creamline

6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho’s Creamline curse has ended.

And it closed in the most momentous of ways after the Flying Titans’ come-from-behind 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16 victory Tuesday that boosted their championship bid while claiming their first win over the Cool Smashers in 13 duels in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Sisi Rondina came alive just in time after a disastrous first two sets and put on one of her more memorable efforts, including in the fifth and deciding set when she delivered the coup de grace in sealing Choco Mucho a crucial 1-0 record in the single-round robin format semifinals.

“Kanina sa game, kina-cramps na rin ako, pero wala ako iba iniisip kung hindi magtrabaho lang, tulungan ang team at magtiwala king sino ang ipasok,” said Rondina, who ended up firing 23 points, most of which came in the final three sets when they mounted a monumental comeback.

“Masaya ako maganda resulta sa trinabaho namin,” she added.

And it appeared like it will go to defeat No. 13 after being destroyed by Creamline in the first two sets with Rondina reduced to a shell of her deadly self in that forgettable span.

But then Rondina came alive and, teaming up with battle-scarred Royse Tubino, put together, brick by brick, a performance to remember in helping Choco Mucho fight back and steal the dramatic win.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the dynastic franchise that missed the service of its top gun Tots Carlos, who was in Korea to try out for the Korean V-League in the rookie combine there.

It didn’t look though that Creamline missed the power-hitting former many-time league MVP as it seized the first two sets with relative ease and on its way to snaring the win.

And then Rondina happened.

That sent the Cool Smashers to a heartbreaking 0-1 record, which dealt a mighty blow to their bid of a record 14th straight podium finish and a chance at an eighth crown — another league mark.

While Creamline's calamitous setback could be the beginning of the end for the league's mighty dynasty, it could be the start of the ascent to the top by a young and talented club in Choco Mucho.

And if it happens, it will be because of Rondina.

Rondina was quoted as saying after losing game No. 12 to Creamline that they will eventually win against Creamline.

She wasn't about to renege on that promise.