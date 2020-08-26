COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
USTâ€™s athletic head quits amid training â€˜bubbleâ€™ fiasco
UST coach Aldin Ayo
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
UST’s athletic head quits amid training ‘bubble’ fiasco
(Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The athletics chief of the University of Santo Tomas has stepped down from his post amid mounting investigations on the schools men's basketball team, the school’s official student publication reported Wednesday. 

Pressure on the university's men's basketball team has been mounting since former team captain CJ Cansino said he was removed from the team over a controversial training “bubble” held by head coach Aldin Ayo in his home province of Sorsogon. 

Under the omnibus guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, mass gatherings of more than 10 people areas under modified general community quarantine and five under GCQ are strictly prohibited. Sporting events and establishments are still deemed non-essential. 

According to a report by The Varsitarian, Abogado, who served as Institute of Physical Education and Athletics director, will be replaced by Fr. Ermito de Sagon, O.P.

In a tell-all thread posted to his personal Twitter account, Cansino dropped screenshots of a group chat between players and their parents where the former bared their complaints over what they said were the lackluster food accommodations for the student-athletes. Those tweets have since been deleted.

READ: Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience

According to the players, some members of the team had already gotten sick due to the insufficient and inadequate food portions. 

A copy of the alleged waiver signed by the students and containing the Abogado's name had already circulated on social media.

The university itself along with the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusement Board, both of which are regulatory agencies under the Office of the President, have said that they will also investigate the matter. — Franco Luna

ALDIN AYO CJ CANSINO UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced...
Sports
fbfb
CJ Cansino welcomed by UP community with open arms
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Former UST Growling Tiger CJ Cansino received nothing but love since taking his talents to the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbfb
Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave
8 hours ago
Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barcelona a fax in which they announced Messi's desire to rescind his contract by triggering...
Sports
fbfb
Jimmy Alapag met 'Kobe, the Father' in his last visit to Manila
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Bryant made his mark as a great father to his four daughters, especially to his 13-year-old Gianna, who unfortunately perished...
Sports
fbfb
No podium finish this time for EJ Obiena
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
After raking in a pair of silver medals and a bronze this month, the 24-year-old Obiena had a chance to make it four in row...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
No ruling yet on alleged UST men’s basketball training ‘bubble’
By John Bryan Ulanday | 43 minutes ago
Another discussion has been set next Tuesday with the probe group expected to have more information on the UST saga with the...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
She made a clutch shot in front of Kobe Bryant. He called it 'amazing'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Tan, an amputee since 1996 due to an unfortunate accident, did what every sports fan dreams of — leave a lasting impression...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
First women’s pro league in Philippines gets GAB nod
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Women’s National Basketball League on Wednesday announced it has received the blessings of the Games and Amusements...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippine athletes soon to receive discount IDs, booklets
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
After receiving good news that their monthly stipend will be returned in full in the next few months, national athletes and...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Messi divorce: 'Bombshell' fax signals end of era, legal fight at Barcelona
2 hours ago
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a "bombshell"...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with