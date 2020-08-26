USTâ€™s athletic head quits amid training â€˜bubbleâ€™ fiasco

MANILA, Philippines — The athletics chief of the University of Santo Tomas has stepped down from his post amid mounting investigations on the schools men's basketball team, the school’s official student publication reported Wednesday.

Pressure on the university's men's basketball team has been mounting since former team captain CJ Cansino said he was removed from the team over a controversial training “bubble” held by head coach Aldin Ayo in his home province of Sorsogon.

Under the omnibus guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, mass gatherings of more than 10 people areas under modified general community quarantine and five under GCQ are strictly prohibited. Sporting events and establishments are still deemed non-essential.

According to a report by The Varsitarian, Abogado, who served as Institute of Physical Education and Athletics director, will be replaced by Fr. Ermito de Sagon, O.P.

In a tell-all thread posted to his personal Twitter account, Cansino dropped screenshots of a group chat between players and their parents where the former bared their complaints over what they said were the lackluster food accommodations for the student-athletes. Those tweets have since been deleted.

According to the players, some members of the team had already gotten sick due to the insufficient and inadequate food portions.

A copy of the alleged waiver signed by the students and containing the Abogado's name had already circulated on social media.

The university itself along with the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusement Board, both of which are regulatory agencies under the Office of the President, have said that they will also investigate the matter. — Franco Luna