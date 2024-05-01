Choco flies high

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho has broken the Creamline curse.

And the Flying Titans did it with a come-from-behind 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16 victory yesterday, boosting their championship bid while claiming their first win over the Cool Smashers in 13 duels in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Sisi Rondina came alive just in time after a disastrous first two sets and unleashed one of her more memorable efforts including the coup de grace giving Choco Mucho a crucial 1-0 record in the single-round robin format semifinals.

“Kanina sa game, kina-cramps na rin ako, pero wala ako iba iniisip kung hindi magtrabaho lang, tulungan ang team at magtiwala king sino ang ipasok,” said Rondina, who ended up firing 23 points, most of which coming in the final three sets when they mounted a monumental comeback.

“Masaya ako maganda resulta sa trinabaho namin,” added Rondina, ably backed by Royse Tubino with 20 points.

It was also Choco Mucho’s breakthrough triumph over its elder sister after dropping their first 12 outings including an excruciating 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 elimination-round setback on April 19 at the Big Dome.

And it appeared like Choco Mucho going to defeat No. 13 after being destroyed by Creamline in the first two sets with Rondina reduced to a shell of her deadly self in that forgettable span.

But then Rondina came alive and, teaming up with battle-scarred Tubino, put together, brick by brick, a performance to remember in helping Choco Mucho fight back and steal the dramatic win.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the dynastic franchise that played minus top gun Tots Carlos, who was in Korea trying out for the Korean V-League in the rookie combine.

It didn’t look though that Creamline missed the power-hitting former league MVP as it seized the first two sets with relative ease.

And then Rondina showed up.

That sent the Cool Smashers to a heartbreaking 0-1 record in the semis.