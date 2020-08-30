Brent Paraiso leaves UST Tigers

MANILA, Philippines — Brent Paraiso is the latest UST Growling Tiger to quit the team amid the controversy of the alleged "Sorsogon bubble".

Paraiso, who previously played for the DLSU Green Archers before transferring to UST, will not be eligible to play in the UAAP anymore.

The former Tiger can choose to play for an NCAA school or explore amatuer or pro options.

Paraiso's exit comes a little over a week after former skipper CJ Cansino's controversial transfer from UST to the UP Fighting Maroons.

News of his departure from the Tiger program came on Saturday. Paraiso confirmed it on social media come evening.

Nakakalungkot pero kailangan. Mahal na mahal kita UST ???? https://t.co/HXpmOBRUvM — Brent Paraiso (@brentparaiso) August 29, 2020

"Nakakalungkot pero kailangan. Mahal na mahal kita UST," Paraiso wrote on twitter.

The UST men's basketball program is currently under fire amid allegations of breaking quarantine rules with the "Sorsogon bubble".

UST has already done an internal probe on the issue and will present its findings to sports and health officials on September 1.