3 squads to represent Philippines in touch football world joust

Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 3:07pm
3 squads to represent Philippines in touch football world joust
Though touch football has been in the Philippines for more than 20 years, the sport is only becoming competitive in the past several years.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is sending three teams to the Touch World Cup 2024 slated July 15-21 at the University of Nottingham in England.

Though touch football has been in the country for more than 20 years, the sport is only becoming competitive in the past several years.

The country has sent teams to two previous Worlds with the mixed open team finishing 9th and women’s open team 12th in the 2015 edition held in Coffs Harbour, Australia; and men’s open squad placing sixth and women’s open 15th in the 2019 Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Touch Association Pilipinas chairman Colin Steley said they are aiming at top-five finishes in the men’s women’s and mixed divisions.

“The World Cup is the highest level of competition for the sport and everybody playing the sport is aiming to play in the event which is held every four years,” said Carl Majabague during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

"This is very similar to rugby minus the tackle, touch football is played by six players a side and a game has a duration of 40 minutes, 20 minutes per half," added Majabague who is the only remnant of the 2019 team.

Australia and New Zealand, from whose region the sport began, are among the top countries in the sport. The Philippines is considered the second strongest team in Southeast Asia second to Singapore.

With high hopes for the Worlds, TAP is looking to boost the popularity of the sport in the country and eventually become a member of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Usually played by expats and students from University of the Philippines, University of Makati and British School Manila, women’s stalwart Pauline Fernandez said they are also looking to be included in the Palarong Pambansa, Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games.

“This is a very welcoming sport, we get a lot of support from Filipino-Australian rugby players, the Volcanoes (Philippine Rugby Team), in terms of training,” added Steley.

But the team will need financial help to augment their World Cup expenses that would cost at least $7,000 per player.

"On behalf of Touch Pilipinas we ask for your support in growing the game," said Fernandez.

Also present during the weekly program are players Janno Puig, Janin Puig, Rara Sales, Sean Rising, Ivon Gavieres, Ron Yongco, Margaret Favor, Mikee Padernal, coach Nathan Futalan, marketing officer Ian Quimbo and former national player Arabelle Jimenez.

TOUCH FOOTBALL WORLD CUP
