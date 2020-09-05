COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
UST accepts Aldin Ayo's resignation with 'heavy heart'
UST head coach Aldin Ayo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 5, 2020 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas has accepted the resignation of men's basketball coach Aldin Ayo amid the controversy on the alleged "Sorsogon bubble".

In a statement released Saturday morning, UST thanked Ayo along with his deputies who also left the squad for their contributions to the team.

"It is with a heavy heart that the University of Santo Tomas accepts the resignation of Mr. Aldin Ayo, Head Coach of the UST Men's Basketball Team, together with the resignations of Mr. Mcjour Luib and Mr. Jinino Manansala as Assistant Coaches," the statement read.

"The Thomasian community conveys its gratitude to them for their service to the University."

Ayo's resignation comes at the heels of the controversy of the "Sorsogon bubble" where the Ayo and the basketball team allegedly held a training camp in Bicol amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The controversy has seen an exodus of players, starting with skipper CJ Cansino.

Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso, Ira Battaler and Jun Asuncion have also left the Tigers program.

The UAAP has yet to announce the sanctions awaiting Ayo and the rest of the squad because of the incident.

