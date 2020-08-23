UST creates committee to investigate 'training bubble' controversy

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas has created a committee to probe into an alleged training camp held by the school's men's basketball team amid the coronavirus pandemic and despite strict quarantine protocols set by the government, the school said Sunday.

The university's statement comes amid the exit of former team captain CJ Cansino who said he was forced to leave the team for undisclosed reasons, after which reports surfaced that UST head coach Aldin Ayo had been holding a "training bubble" in Sorsogon as far back as June.

"While we adhere to the belief that physical activity can have a profoundly positive impact on the students' physical and mental health, we believe that the undertaking should be done in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government," the school said in its statement.

"We always endeavor to support the concerted government effort to ensure that proper social and physical environments are in place...We wish to assure you that the University does not tolerate any form of violation of government regulation, and it responds promptly by taking the appropriate action," it added.

Under the omnibus guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, mass gatherings of more than ten people in the modified general community quarantine and five in the GCQ are strictly prohibited. Sporting events and establishments are still deemed non-essential.

It is still unclear what health protocols were observed at the program's training camp, or if any violations of government health standards occured.

Both the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusement Board, both regulatory agencies under the Office of the President, have said that they will also investigate the matter.