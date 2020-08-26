Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience

MANILA, Philippines – The cat is out of the bag on the alleged "Sorsogon Bubble" controversy that has hounded the UST men's basketball team amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced during their time in Bicol.

The screenshots in a now deleted twitter thread showed that Cansino created a group chat with his teammates and their parents and guardians to talk about the incidents.

LOOK: Screenshots of the alleged conversations of the UST Tigers about their experiences in the 'Sorsogon bubble'



Ex-Tiger CJ Cansino shared the screenshots on his twitter account earlier today but has since deleted the thread | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/tljPHSxOmT — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) August 26, 2020

"Etong mababasa niyo po dito yung mga concern namin sa nangyayari dito sa sorsogon. I-inform lang po namin kayo sa nangyayari dito," Cansino wrote as his introduction to the group last August 9.

He pleaded to the parents and guardians in the group that he and his teammates would be the first to talk to embattled head coach Aldin Ayo after they express their concerns.

"Please wala po muna kausap kay coach Aldin. Kami na po gawa ng first move," the 20-year-old said.

Experiences shared by Cansino and other UST Tigers included concerns surrounding their food.

Cansino and Archer-turned-Tiger Brent Paraiso grumbled about the quality and quantity of food that they were being fed while they were in the alleged bubble.

"Yung bigay ng food sobrang sakto lang po, never po naging sobra yung ulam na binibigay samin," Paraiso's message read.

The food allegedly caused players to fall ill while in Sorsogon.

Foreign Student Athlete Soulemane Chabi Yo, meanwhile, expressed homesickness and insisted he would leave the bubble after two to three months at the most.

"I'm trying to adjust but it's difficult. Home sick, very bored here, poor signal, different routine from what we use [sic] to. Not comfortable in my body, and not happy for all this," his message read.

UST breakout star Rhenz Abando, for his part, aired concerns of situations if he or any of his teammates would fall ill.

"Pag nagkasakit po kami dito, wala pong nagaalaga. Sarili lang namin katulong pag nagka sakit po," he wrote.

The alleged training bubble is currently being investigated by the UST admin itself.

Per The Varsitarian, UST athletics chief Fr. Jannel Abogado, O.P. has stepped down amid the investigations.

Meanwhile, Cansino is headed to the UP Fighting Maroons after he committed to the Diliman squad a day after reports of him leaving the UST program.

Cansino's exit from the Tigers has been linked to events that unfolded in the alleged "Sorsogon bubble".