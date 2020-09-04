COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ayo quits as UST coach
Aldin Ayo is out as head coach of the UST Growling Tigers.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 9:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – Embattled UST senior men's basketball coach Aldin Ayo resigned from his position late Friday.

Ayo’s resignation comes as the Growling Tigers are embroiled in controversy following their alleged participation in unsanctioned training amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers have already suffered several departures headed by CJ Cansino, who claimed he was axed from the team after speaking up on their plight during the training bubble reportedly held in Ayo’s home province of Sorsogon.

Cansino has since transferred to UP. Star swingman Rhenz Abando and bigman Ira Battaller are likewise reportedly on their way out of the Tigers’ lair.

Ayo led the Tigers to an 8-6 record in the eliminations of UAAP Season 82, eventually finishing runners-up to Ateneo in the finals.

Now, the Espana-based squad will likely face sanctions for their participation in training bubble.

