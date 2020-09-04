COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
UAAP keeps decision on 'UST bubble' private for now
UST head coach Aldin Ayo
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines — The decision of the UAAP Board of Managing Directors (BMD) on the fate of the UST Growling Tigers amid the "Sorsogon bubble" will be kept private for now.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the UAAP BMD said that it has already drafted its recommendations after reviewing and discussing the internal report submitted by UST.

The BMD said that it had a "lengthy discussion" on the allegations of quarantine violations and basketball training activities of the Growling Tigers and submitted it to the UAAP Board of Trustees (BOT).

Reports of possible sanctions for UST surfaced on Thursday, but the BMD did not disclose any information on their recommendations.

"Out of respect to the member-school conerned and the decision-making process of the BOT, recommendations of the BMD cannot be made public at the moment," the statement read.

Apart from the UST incident, the National University women's volleyball team was also investigated for possible quarantine violations.

Possible sanctions or recommendations for the team was not mentioned.

