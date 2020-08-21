Reports: CJ Cansino, UST part ways

MANILA, Philippines — Incoming junior CJ Cansino will be leaving the UST Growling Tigers, multiple outlets reported Thursday evening.

First reported by the Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph, Cansino and the Tigers decided to mutually "move forward" from each other.

Cansino's move was confirmed by his former teammate to UST publication Varsitarian.

The 20-year-old had a stellar rookie season for the Tigers when he averaged 12.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game before an injury sidelined his game.

He had a comeback year in UAAP Season 82 but he only posted the norms of 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing.

But Cansino, who served as team captain for UST in their run to the UAAP Finals last year, was still a glue guy for the Tigers even with his limited production.

Cansino has yet to personally confirm his departure, as well as his plans moving forward.