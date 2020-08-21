Ex-UST Tiger CJ Cansino bound for UP

MANILA, Philippines — Incoming junior CJ Cansino is headed for the UP Fighting Maroons.

UP head coach Bo Perasol confirmed Cansino's transfer to The STAR's John Bryan Ulanday Friday afternoon.

And it's official. Ex-Tiger Cansino is now a Maroon.



From a sudden España exit,

CJ Cansino is off to Diliman as confirmed by UP coach Bo Perasol.@StarSportsHub @PhilippineStar — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) August 21, 2020

Cansino's decision to move to the Diliman-based squad comes on the heels of his controversial exit from the UST Growling Tigers.

According to Cansino, the Tigers let him go but refused to disclose why.

Following the reports of his commitment to the Maroons, Cansino tweeted a fist — a symbol closely associated with the UP Fighting Maroons.

????? — Cj Cansino (@cjcansino) August 21, 2020

The 20-year-old had a stellar rookie season for the Tigers when he averaged 12.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game before an injury sidelined his game.

He had a comeback year in UAAP Season 82 but he only posted the norms of 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing.

But Cansino, who served as team captain for UST in their run to the UAAP Finals last year, was still a glue guy for the Tigers even with his limited production.