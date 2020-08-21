COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ex-UST Tiger CJ Cansino bound for UP
CJ Cansino
UAAP
Ex-UST Tiger CJ Cansino bound for UP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Incoming junior CJ Cansino is headed for the UP Fighting Maroons.

UP head coach Bo Perasol confirmed Cansino's transfer to The STAR's John Bryan Ulanday Friday afternoon.

Cansino's decision to move to the Diliman-based squad comes on the heels of his controversial exit from the UST Growling Tigers.

According to Cansino, the Tigers let him go but refused to disclose why.

Following the reports of his commitment to the Maroons, Cansino tweeted a fist — a symbol closely associated with the UP Fighting Maroons.

The 20-year-old had a stellar rookie season for the Tigers when he averaged 12.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game before an injury sidelined his game.

He had a comeback year in UAAP Season 82 but he only posted the norms of 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing.

But Cansino, who served as team captain for UST in their run to the UAAP Finals last year, was still a glue guy for the Tigers even with his limited production.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CJ Cansino welcome at UP Maroons, says Perasol
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A day after reports circulated of Cansino's exit from Espana, a number of UAAP and NCAA stars from numerous schools already...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP, NCAA players lure UST’s Cansino
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
While his exit has yet to be confirmed by the cager himself, a number of UAAP and NCAA players have already expressed their...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: CJ Cansino, UST part ways
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
First reported by the Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph, Cansino and the Tigers decided to mutually "move forward" from each ...
Sports
fbfb
Clint Escamis ecstatic to suit up for UE in UAAP
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
This past UAAP Season 82 was supposed to be his rookie year with the University of the East Red Warriors, but he was out of...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 2 days ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Cansino more comfortable at UP
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 20-year-old admitted that UST was his dream school, but acknowledged that he needed to move on and that UP was the best...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
UFC debut delayed as Mark Striegl tests positive for COVID-19
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The 32-year-old Striegl was scheduled to fight fellow debutant Timur Valiev in the UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar set Sunday...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Brit-Aussie mentor to lead revamped United City FC
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The recently rebranded and revamped United City FC has announced British-Australian Trevor Morgan as its new head coach.
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
CJ Cansino says he'd been removed from UST Tigers
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Former UST skipper CJ Cansino has broken his silence following reports of his departure from the Espana-based squad.
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Lakers storm back, pummel Blazers to even series
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After a humbling defeat at the hands of Damian Lillard and the Blazers in Game One, the Lakers came out strong in Game Two...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with