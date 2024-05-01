Diaz double champ in San Jose netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Jana Diaz flashed top form at the San Jose SALT National Juniors Tennis Championships, stunning the top two seeds in the girls’ premier division to emerge as “double” winner at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City over the weekend.

Diaz toppled No. 2 Sandra Bautista, 7-5, 6-0, in the semis then dominated top seed Chloe Mercado, 6-2, 6-2, in challenging conditions to secure the 18-and-under singles crown in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The rising star from Bacoor, Cavite also excelled in the 16-and-U category, living up to her top billing by dropping just six games in three matches. She sealed her two-title romp with a resounding 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Bautista.