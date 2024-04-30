Lady Knights arrest skid, trounce Lady Pirates

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

7:30 a.m. – CSB vs UPHSD (men)

10 a.m. – CSB vs UPHSD (women)

2 p.m. – JRU vs San Beda (women)

5 p.m. – JRU vs San Beda (men)

MANILA, Philippines – For two straight games, the Letran Lady Knights were sent freefalling back to earth and reduced to mere title-pretenders after starting the season with four victories in a row.

It didn’t last long though as Letran was quick to regain its title-contender status after it slew and handed Lyceum of the Philippines University its first defeat with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 triumph Tuesday in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

It was the Lady Knights’ fifth win in seven outings while snapping out of a two-game slide following crushing defeats to the league-leading, three-peat-gunning College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers and the Mapua Lady Cardinals.

More importantly, it put Oliver Almadro’s charges back into the Final Four hunt and on course for a shot at a first championship in the grand old league since going all the way 25 years ago.

LPU, in contrast, sputtered to its first defeat after opening the season with six wins in a row.

It also prevented the Lady Pirates from joining the Lady Blazers, undefeated in seven outings, at the helm and in the Final Four had the former prevailed.

Gia Maquilang was at the forefront of both Letran’s offense where she had a team-high 18 points and defense where she came through with 16 digs and eight excellent receptions.

Yen Martin and Judiel Nitura were also heroic as they pinched in 16 and 15 hit, respectively.