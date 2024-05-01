^

Sports

Red Lions stay alive in D-League semis

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Red Lions stay alive in D-League semis
Reigning titlists in the NCAA, the Red Lions displayed great composure and championship pedigree in crunch time after nearly relinquishing a massive 22-point lead to tie their short best-of-three semis at 1-1.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda finally solved Centro Escolar U’s puzzle, scoring an 84-76 win to stave off elimination and force a do-or-die Game 3 in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Reigning titlists in the NCAA, the Red Lions displayed great composure and championship pedigree in crunch time after nearly relinquishing a massive 22-point lead to tie their short best-of-three semis at 1-1.

Game 3 is tomorrow at the same venue with the survivor earning a finale ticket against the winner between title-holder EcoOil-La Salle and Go Torakku-St. Clare in the other pairing.

Yukien Andrada fired 14 points while Emmanuel Tagle and Bryan Sajonia had 13 and 10 points, respectively, to make up for the absence of NCAA Finals MVP James Payosing (ankle sprain).

Jomel Puno (9) and Richie Calimag (8) also stood tall for San Beda, anchoring a crucial 12-3 rally down the wire, highlighted by the latter’s triple in the final minute to ice the gutsy win.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

9 hours ago
LeBron James declined to be drawn on his NBA future in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit to the Denver Nu...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Knights arrest skid, trounce Lady Pirates

Lady Knights arrest skid, trounce Lady Pirates

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
For two straight games, the Letran Lady Knights were sent freefalling back to earth and reduced to mere title-pretenders after...
Sports
fbtw
Alfaro keys Valientes squeaker en route to Sketch cagefest crown

Alfaro keys Valientes squeaker en route to Sketch cagefest crown

By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Peter Alfaro converted on an acrobatic layup at the buzzer to lift the Zamboanga Valientes over fellow Filipino squad Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
3 squads to represent Philippines in touch football world joust

3 squads to represent Philippines in touch football world joust

9 hours ago
The Philippines is sending three teams to the Touch World Cup 2024 slated July 15-21 at the University of Nottingham in ...
Sports
fbtw
Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

12 hours ago
Jamal Murray scored 32 points, including a decisive go-ahead jump shot with four seconds remaining, to send Denver into a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates&rsquo; run

Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates’ run

By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
Letran snapped a two-game skid while handing Lyceum of the Philippines University a first loss with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

48 minutes ago
Jamal Murray nailed a last-gasp jump shot as the defending champion Denver Nuggets sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys who shone in UK rings

Pinoys who shone in UK rings

By Joaquin M. Henson | 48 minutes ago
Four Filipino fighters broke the hearts of English boxing fans when they scored knockouts over hometowners in the UK and three...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Choco Mucho’s Creamline curse has ended.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with