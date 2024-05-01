Red Lions stay alive in D-League semis

Reigning titlists in the NCAA, the Red Lions displayed great composure and championship pedigree in crunch time after nearly relinquishing a massive 22-point lead to tie their short best-of-three semis at 1-1.

MANILA, Philippines — Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda finally solved Centro Escolar U’s puzzle, scoring an 84-76 win to stave off elimination and force a do-or-die Game 3 in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Game 3 is tomorrow at the same venue with the survivor earning a finale ticket against the winner between title-holder EcoOil-La Salle and Go Torakku-St. Clare in the other pairing.

Yukien Andrada fired 14 points while Emmanuel Tagle and Bryan Sajonia had 13 and 10 points, respectively, to make up for the absence of NCAA Finals MVP James Payosing (ankle sprain).

Jomel Puno (9) and Richie Calimag (8) also stood tall for San Beda, anchoring a crucial 12-3 rally down the wire, highlighted by the latter’s triple in the final minute to ice the gutsy win.