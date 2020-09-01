COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Reports: Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller leave UST Tigers
UST's Rhenz Abando soars for a layup against Adamba Diakhite of UE.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Reports: Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller leave UST Tigers
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The men's basketball woes of the University of Santo Tomas continue with its latest exits in star swingman Rhenz Abando and big man Ira Bataller, the university's student publication confirmed Monday night.

The future of the UST Growling Tigers, who are coming off a finals run in UAAP Season 82, continues to lie in shambles after reports surfaced that UST head coach Aldin Ayo had been holding a "training bubble" in Sorsogon as far back as June

Per The Varsitarian, the exits of Abando and Bataller came a day before the school's investigation into the alleged Sorsogon training "bubble" for the team — for which it created a committee — were set to be disclosed.

Bataller was among those who bared his grievances in a group chat with some of the players' parents after the school's coaching staff allegedly shrugged off abdominal pains he was experiencing during the training camp.

He averaged 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the season.

“Thank you for your unending grace,” Abando, a key piece in head coach Aldin Ayo's system averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 boards, and 1.3 blocks, said in a post on Twitter as he bid the school goodbye.

First reported by Spin.ph and Tiebreaker Times, reigning NCAA champions the Letran Knights are reported to be the favorites to land the 6-foot-2 high flyer.

As of posting time, the two are just the latest in a litany of players leaving España, which include rookie sensation CJ Cansino and former Green Archer Brent Paraiso.

The former has since committed to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, while the latter has yet to announce his latest move.

UAAP UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This ex-Ateneo Team B cager has found his coaching calling in the US
By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
Senegal native Karbala “KG” Gueye was in line to be the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ first African center. Before...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller leave UST Tigers
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Thank you for your unending grace,” Abando tweeted.
Sports
fbfb
Accountability is essential
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 1, 2020 - 12:00am
A meeting is set today involving the IATF, PSC, GAB, CHED, DOH and UAAP to take up the issue of the UST men’s basketball team that recently trained in Sorsogon in violation of government guidelines regarding...
Sports
fbfb
Knott breaks Lydia’s century dash record
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For 33 years, former Asia’s sprint queen Lydia de Vega-Mercado’s 100-meter dash record in the Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbfb
Saso jumps to No. 76 in women’s golf world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
From No. 221 to No. 117, the red-hot Fil-Japanese ace broke into the world women’s Top 80 at No. 76, easily the next...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Serena Williams starts latest bid for 24th Slam on US Open Day 2
1 hour ago
Serena Williams continues her protracted pursuit of a record-tying 24th singles Grand Slam title on day two of the US Open...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Stressed out' Djokovic brings intensity to atmosphere-free US Open
1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic said his own "intensity" powered him into the second round of a crowdless US Open Monday as he started his...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Sound of silence as US Open begins
13 hours ago
Overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic begins his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title on Monday as a unique, spectator-free 2020...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
UST to present findings of probe on Tigers' training 'bubble'
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas will finally appear before the Inter-Agency Task Force fact-finding body Tuesday to officially present...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
Saso: Making a name for herself
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
For all the confusion that her name being misspelled had fetched, Yuka Saso delivered a compelling message that should put...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with