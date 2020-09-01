Reports: Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller leave UST Tigers

MANILA, Philippines — The men's basketball woes of the University of Santo Tomas continue with its latest exits in star swingman Rhenz Abando and big man Ira Bataller, the university's student publication confirmed Monday night.

The future of the UST Growling Tigers, who are coming off a finals run in UAAP Season 82, continues to lie in shambles after reports surfaced that UST head coach Aldin Ayo had been holding a "training bubble" in Sorsogon as far back as June

Per The Varsitarian, the exits of Abando and Bataller came a day before the school's investigation into the alleged Sorsogon training "bubble" for the team — for which it created a committee — were set to be disclosed.

Bataller was among those who bared his grievances in a group chat with some of the players' parents after the school's coaching staff allegedly shrugged off abdominal pains he was experiencing during the training camp.

He averaged 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the season.

“Thank you for your unending grace,” Abando, a key piece in head coach Aldin Ayo's system averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 boards, and 1.3 blocks, said in a post on Twitter as he bid the school goodbye.

First reported by Spin.ph and Tiebreaker Times, reigning NCAA champions the Letran Knights are reported to be the favorites to land the 6-foot-2 high flyer.

As of posting time, the two are just the latest in a litany of players leaving España, which include rookie sensation CJ Cansino and former Green Archer Brent Paraiso.

The former has since committed to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, while the latter has yet to announce his latest move.