Zamboanga registers 5th win in row

MANILA, Philippines — Joseph Gabayni sustained what twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino started as Zamboanga Master Sardines thwarted South Cotabato, 85-83, Monday and wrested the solo lead in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

Gabayni poured nine points in the last three minutes to power Zamboanga to its fifth win in as many outings in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team regional tournament.

With Zamboanga trailing, 68-70, Jaycee scored on a drive, drilled in a triple and then fed Jayvee for another incursion that put coach Louie Alas’ wards ahead to stay.

The Warriors dropped to 2-3.

Meanwhile, Caloocan built a big lead then coasted to an 80-73 wire-to-wire victory over Bacolod City of Smiles in the opener.

Banking on Joel Lee Yu and homegrown Alejandro Inigo, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo erected their biggest spread at 64-41 before the third quarter ended.