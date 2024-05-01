Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates’ run

It was the Lady Knights’ fifth win in seven outings following crushing defeats to the league-leading, three-peat-gunning St. Benilde Lady Blazers and the Mapua Lady Cardinals.

MANILA, Philippines — Letran snapped a two-game skid while handing Lyceum of the Philippines University a first loss with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 decision yesterday in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

More importantly, it put Oliver Almadro’s charges back in the Final Four hunt and on course for a shot at a first championship in the grand old league since going all the way 25 years ago.

LPU, in contrast, sputtered to its first defeat after six straight wins.

It also prevented the Lady Pirates from joining the Lady Blazers, undefeated in seven outings, at the helm and marching to the Final Four.