COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Source: Sanction awaits UST's Ayo over Tigers training 'bubble'
UST head coach Aldin Ayo
File
Source: Sanction awaits UST's Ayo over Tigers training 'bubble'
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 3, 2020 - 6:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo is facing a possible punishment from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines for being allegedly responsible for the  “Sorsogon bubble” that was in direct violation of government protocols.

A source last night (Thursday) told The STAR the University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ Board of Managing Directors tasked to handle the issue has recommended to the league’s Board of Trustees that a sanction should be lodged against Ayo.

“He (Ayo) will be sanctioned,” said the same source after the UAAP BMD tackled the issue in a meeting that lasted more than three hours. “This is still for recommendation to the BoT composed of eight UAAP university presidents.”

It was not mentioned though if the “sanction” meant a suspension or banishment.

There was also no word if UST will be punished or spared from it.

National University, whose women’s volleyball team is being probed for potential violation of Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines, was also not mentioned.

As these developed, talks also came out that Ayo may be heading back to Letran, the team he steered to the 2015 NCAA championship on his rookie season.

Interestingly, Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller have already left the Tigers and there were reports they are all headed to the Knights, where Ayo appears to be leaning to return.

No date has been set yet as to when the UAAP BoT headed by Season 83 president Emmanuel Calanong of host La Salle would make the final judgment.

ALDIN AYO TIGERS UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA G League squad of Sotto, Green to be called 'Ignite'
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
"Ignite" is bannered by Filipino-American Jalen Green, Sotto, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal S...
Sports
fbfb
Teng embraces new role as Alaska Aces' take-charge guy
By Roy Luarca | 8 hours ago
Ascoring machine in high school and a superstar in college, Jeron Teng is ready to sparkle in the PBA.
Sports
fbfb
Source: Sanction awaits UST's Ayo over Tigers training 'bubble'
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
UST coach Aldin Ayo is facing a possible punishment from the UAAP for being allegedly responsible for the  “Sorsogon...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Wrestler 'The Rock', family catch COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Johnson announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that he, his wife Lauren and two daughters, aged two and four years...
Sports
fbfb
A class of his own: Delos Santos bags 5th gold in E-Karate games
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The 30-year-old Delos Santos was just a class of his own in besting Sternisa, 25.9-23.4, and pocketing his fifth mint with...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PBA participation in East Asia Super League still up for discussion 
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said there are still several matters to be discussed in terms of the league’s participation...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Team Lakay coach bares fight wish list
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
With Singapore-based promotion ONE Championship already back on its feet, the Baguio-based fighters may just be back in action...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Suzuki all eyes on Saso as Golf5 unwraps
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
Suzuki drew a 10:30 a.m. start on No. 1 with Earth Mondahmin Cup playoff tormentor Ayaka Watanabe and fellow JLPGA stalwart...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Djokovic through as Pliskova crashes out of US Open
7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to move into the third round of the US Open Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) but top...
Sports
fbfb
8 hours ago
Harden gets game-winning block as Rockets oust Thunder
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After a see-saw battle, Harden got a game winning block against rookie Lu Dort to put the nail on the coffin.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with