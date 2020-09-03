Source: Sanction awaits UST's Ayo over Tigers training 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo is facing a possible punishment from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines for being allegedly responsible for the “Sorsogon bubble” that was in direct violation of government protocols.

A source last night (Thursday) told The STAR the University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ Board of Managing Directors tasked to handle the issue has recommended to the league’s Board of Trustees that a sanction should be lodged against Ayo.

“He (Ayo) will be sanctioned,” said the same source after the UAAP BMD tackled the issue in a meeting that lasted more than three hours. “This is still for recommendation to the BoT composed of eight UAAP university presidents.”

It was not mentioned though if the “sanction” meant a suspension or banishment.

There was also no word if UST will be punished or spared from it.

National University, whose women’s volleyball team is being probed for potential violation of Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines, was also not mentioned.

As these developed, talks also came out that Ayo may be heading back to Letran, the team he steered to the 2015 NCAA championship on his rookie season.

Interestingly, Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller have already left the Tigers and there were reports they are all headed to the Knights, where Ayo appears to be leaning to return.

No date has been set yet as to when the UAAP BoT headed by Season 83 president Emmanuel Calanong of host La Salle would make the final judgment.