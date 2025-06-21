Breakfast recipe: Yogurt dip with poached egg

Yogurt dip with sauteed tomatoes and garlic, topped with poached egg

MANILA, Philippines — What's for breakfast? Well, it pays to eat light and healthy in the morning to jumpstart the day.

This breakfast combination by Mama Sita's marketing executive and weekend kitchen warrior Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad should work well for you.

Yogurt dip with sautéed tomatoes and garlic, topped with poached egg

Ingredients:

For the yogurt dip:

100 grams plain yogurt or Greek style yogurt

2 pcs. ripe tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic

3 Tbsps. oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the poached egg:

1 egg, at room temperature

1/2 Tbsp. vinegar

2 cups water

Procedure:

Heat oil in pan and add in garlic. Sauté garlic until golden. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until softened and the juices have combined with the oil. Set aside. In a small saucepan, prepare poaching liquid. Heat water until tiny bubbles appear, then add vinegar. Crack an egg onto a saucer or small bowl to make sure the egg is fresh and without egg shells. With a whisk or fork, make a quick swirl and gently but quickly let the egg slide into the poaching water. The egg whites will form gradually around the yolk. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes or until egg is firm but soft and jiggly. Lift poached egg with a slotted spoon. In a bowl, scoop a dollop of yogurt and, with the back of a spoon, spread the yogurt and make a hole for the poached egg. Spoon the sautéed tomatoes and garlic sauce around the poached egg. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with toasted bread.

