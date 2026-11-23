How to save while spending your 13th month pay

MANILA, Philippines — For many employees, getting their 13th month pay signals the start of the holiday season. It's a welcome financial boost often allotted for gift shopping, festive gatherings, travel plans, family reunions and year-end delights.

While it's tempting to spend the entire amount, setting aside a portion for your savings goals can help you make the most of your well-deserved bonus long after the holidays are over. The key is finding smarter ways to manage your spending without curtailing the holiday fun.

With the right digital payment tools like BDO Pay, your peso can go further. BDO Pay offers convenient, cashless, and secure ways to shop, send money, pay bills and manage transactions, helping users stay in control of their holiday budget while building better financial habits.

This way, you can enjoy the celebrations today without worrying that your future goals are compromised.

Your bonus isn’t just for spending. With BDO Pay’s QR-powered banking, Filipinos are able to spend, save, and access money more conveniently during the holidays.

QR your way to everyday transactions

Recently recognized as the Best Digital Wallet in the Philippines by The Asian Banker Awards, BDO Pay comes with innovative features, helping customers to conveniently:

Scan to Pay: scan a store's QR Ph code to pay directly from your debit card. You can also scan the QR code on eligible BDO card payment terminals to pay using your credit card or generate your own QR in BDO Pay and show it to the cashier for payment.

Send money for free to any BDO account, other banks, and e-wallets via InstaPay or PesoNet.

Pay bills for free to over 2,200 billers or buy load.

Request Money via QR, or withdraw via QR at enabled ATMs

Beyond convenience, BDO Pay helps your money go further with no-fee transactions. Whether you're paying, sending money, requesting funds, or withdrawing cash via QR, you can do more without worrying about extra charges so your hard-earned money—including your 13th month pay—stays with you.

Easy P100 when you refer a friend

Once customers already have BDO Pay, they can get P100 for every new and existing BDO customer they get to sign up to BDO Pay, while the referred client gets P50. These simple steps are all it takes:

Open BDO Pay and tap More > Refer a Friend. Copy and share your referral code, or tap Invite Friends. Select a messaging app to send your code. Your friend downloads BDO Pay, signs up, and enters your code during registration. For every successful referral, you receive P100 cash credits and your friend gets P50, up to P1,000 in total incentives.

Promo ends on January 31, 2027.

Make it happen now

There’s no need to wait for the new year to start making smarter digital payment choices. To learn more about BDO Pay’s QR features, visit the official BDO website.

Download BDO Pay from the App Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android) or Huawei AppGallery (HarmonyOS).

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-260701, Series of 2026. Deposits are insured by PDIC up to P1 Million per depositor.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BDO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.