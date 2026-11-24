Food buzz: Two concepts in one roof, Filipino breakfast gets fiber upgrade

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino moms, whether working women or full-time homemakers, are constantly on the lookout for healthy breakfast alternatives to serve the family, especially the children.

But moms do not have to search far and wide to find that perfectly healthy breakfast solution. Sometimes, all they need to do is reimagine the family’s favorite breakfast options and make ingredient substitutions to transform them into healthier alternatives.

With this in mind, oat brand Quaker collaborated with Chef Nat Sundiang and nutritionist Jo Sebastian to give Filipino breakfast favorites a healthy makeover by using oats as a base or main ingredient for breakfast fares. Emerging triumphant from their kitchen experiments, they proceeded to share these new oat-based breakfast — and holiday — recipes with the public via a hands-on media cook-along held at The Studio Kitchen at Enderun Coworking Estancia in Pasig City last September 22.

Themed “Quaker Salu-Salo,” the Quaker Fit Breakfast Club 2026 event showed Paella, Caldo, Sarciado, and even Mango Float getting an oat upgrade to address the silent fiber gap that often goes unnoticed in the Philippine nutritional setting.

According to a study of Filipino working adults published in the Philippine Journal of Nutrition, the Philippine Dietary Reference Intakes set a daily fiber target of 20 to 25 grams, but the average Filipino usually gets only 6 to 8 grams of fiber in. Due to lack of awareness, moms often already feel satisfied when they get the recommended protein requirement in for breakfast and stop at that, not realizing that there is the fiber gap to also address.

The inaugural Quaker Fit Breakfast Club gathering, which brings the oat brand’s more than three decades of expertise to the breakfast table, sought to bridge that gap by coming up with breakfast recipes that are oat-dense but delicious at the same time. Oats offer a simple solution by providing both protein and fiber in one breakfast meal, thus helping more Filipinos move closer to their daily fiber needs while at the same time enjoying the food that they love.

Oats are rich in fiber, including beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that helps you feel fuller longer and thus also supports weight management apart from improving digestion and benefitting heart health.

The recent cook-along featured a menu that consists of five healthy, nutritious and delicious Filipino favorites: Chicken Oats Caldo, Mushroom Oats Caldo, Oat-infused Breakfast Paella or Arroz Valenciana, Oats Sarciado, and Oat Mango Float.

Nutritionist Jo Sebastian opened the program by unpacking fiber as "the nutrient nobody counts," after which Chef Nat conducted a masterclass on oat-based Filipino comfort food. Guests watched Chicken Oats Caldo and Mushroom Oats Caldo come together in minutes, with quick-cooking oats delivering a creamy porridge in less time.

The chef then presented an Oat-Infused Breakfast Paella, sometimes referred to as Arroz Valenciana, as the festive centerpiece: a vibrant pan of chicken, chorizo, bell pepper, boiled eggs and sweet peas in a savory turmeric-and-pimentón oat base in place of traditional sticky rice.

For dessert, an Oat Mango Float showed how milky oats can stand in for cream while keeping the creaminess, layered with graham crackers and mangoes in a cold, no-bake treat. The present media then took to their own stations to cook Oats Sarciado, a high-protein take on the classic Filipino breakfast pairing of eggs, tomatoes and fish, made with fluffy oats and egg and topped with tomato sauce and fried fish.

“Closing the fiber gap doesn’t mean overhauling how you eat. It starts with small swaps, like a bowl of oats in the morning or a handful stirred into the dishes you already cook,” said Sebastian, who is a registered nutritionist-dietitian. “When fiber shows up in familiar food, it becomes a habit instead of a chore.”

“Oats are one of the most forgiving ingredients in the kitchen. They take on broth, pimentón, tomato sauce, even mango, whatever you give them,” said Chef Nat, who is a recipe developer, food stylist, and Head Chef of Turo Filipino Kitchen all in one.

He added: “The goal was never to hide the oats. It was to let them carry the flavors Filipinos already love, with a modern spin that still tastes like home.”

Giant choco chip cookie

Pizza Hut has cooked up another creation that flips the script on pizza and dessert with its limited offering: Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza,.

It is a chocolate chip cookie in pizza form that you can slice and share, packed with chocolate chips and Hershey's chocolate that melts right on your tongue with every bite! It is sold for just P499.

Another offering is the new Hershey's Slice A La Mode, a slice of cookie pizza topped with ice cream and a generous drizzle of chocolate syrup, available in select stores for just P149.

Taco Bell's new location in BGC

From just kioks inside the landmark mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taco Bell now has a dine-in branch at Market! Market! in Taguig City.

Diners can look forward to all-time favorites like the Crunchy Beef Taco, Crunchwrap Supreme, and Grilled Stuft Burrito, all paired with the brand's classic sides and refreshing beverages.

“Market! Market! is one of the most vibrant lifestyle and retail hubs in Taguig, making it the perfect spot for Taco Bell. The energetic atmosphere here aligns perfectly with the brand, where both loyal foodies and curious first-timers can gather to enjoy our world-famous Tex-Mex inspired offerings,” said ChaCha Juinio, chief operating officer of PPI Holdings, Inc.

Its sister company, DQ, is located right beside it.

The Bistro Group opens Denny’s, SIKLAB+ in Kalayaan

Filipino culinary creativity meets all-American comfort food as The Bistro Group recently opened the doors of SIKLAB+ and Denny’s in Quezon City, bringing two distinct dining experiences together under one roof along Kalayaan Avenue in Diliman.

The grand opening was made even more exciting by the appearance of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who turned up the heat with her world-famous Lava Walk before joining the VIPs for the opening ceremony. Singer Bugoy Drilon also delighted guests with a performance of his much-loved songs, adding a musical highlight to the celebration.

The new standalone destination houses two of The Bistro Group’s restaurant concepts in a single location, marking a first for the company. It gives diners the best of both worlds, whether they’re craving a taste of home with a creative Filipino twist or classic American favorites at any hour. Diners in Quezon City and nearby communities now have more reasons to get together, and more dishes to dig into.

SIKLAB+ celebrates Filipino culinary heritage with a creative take on beloved local favorites and regional specialties, showcasing the diverse flavors, ingredients, and traditions of Philippine cuisine.

Among its signature dishes are KKK: Klasikong Kare-Kare, featuring tender oxtail and tripe in a rich peanut sauce; Gising Gising Na!, a creamy, spicy mix of vegetables, pork, and coconut milk; Pinatisang Fried Chicken, which gives a Filipino twist to a familiar favorite; and Trio Sinigang na Baboy, a playful exploration of traditional souring ingredients. Other crowd-pleasers include Kuhol ni Tanggol, Okay na Okoy, Paboritong Pork Sisig, Bulalo Ala Eh, and Crispy Pata-rrrific.

Refreshing drinks such as Sampalok Lemonada, Binibining Dalandan, and Kamias Pineapple Slush complement the savory offerings, while desserts like Bonggang Bibingka, Turon Trio, and Bang Bang Halo-Halo provide a sweet finish. For larger gatherings, SIKLAB+ also offers Salo-Salo Platters, including the Bayanihan Feast and Pamana Bundle.

Beside SIKLAB+ is Denny’s, offering a different kind of comfort through its selection of hearty American-style favorites. Known for its all-day dining concept, Denny’s serves a wide selection of breakfast favorites, fluffy pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, and other comforting classics. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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