Ige Ramos' version of Quiapo's famous Lumpiang Sariwa

MANILA, Philippines – The district of Quiapo in the City of Manila still holds a charm that is all its own. It is home to a vibrant and colorful Moslem community, while at the same time, nurtures a wide and exciting Chinoy community. So, Quiapo has always been a good place to visit for a food trip since it serves a good mix of authentic Maranao and Chinoy food, served in their own areas in Quiapo, steeped in history and rich in culture.

Food historian, researcher and award-winning book designer Ige Ramos has made several trips to Quiapo, primarily for his research work and for a taste of food items that can only be found in Quiapo, such as the Lumpiang Sariwa of Globe Lumpia House housed in the old Globe Theater, which has been a Quiapo institution since the 1950s.

When he and the students of Dr. Fernando Zialcita’s “Introduction to Cultural Heritage” class at the Ateneo de Manila University decided to organize a dinner exploring Quiapo’s culinary cultural significance in an online event called “Quiapo À La Carte: Food Culture in Transit” during the pandemic, the Globe-inspired Lumpiang Sariwa just had to be on the menu. Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco helped create a Lumpiang Sariwa recipe inspired by this authentic fresh spring roll, which is still available and much sought after to this day.

Afterwards, Ramos included this in his "Bukambibig [Word of Mouth]: Essays and Narrative Recipes" book published by Anvil Publishing Inc. in 2025. He also shared information about it in the recently concluded "From Plate to Pages" talk, where he surprised the audience by preparing food samples for them to try.

Below is the narrative recipe of Lumpiang Sariwa by Ige Ramos.

Lumpiang Sariwa

Lumpiang Sariwa is always present in carinderias of Filipino eateries. Each fresh spring roll consists of vegetables, tofu, shrimp, and sauce, all wrapped in a homemade lumpia wrapper. This recipe yields 8 servings and requires approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes to prepare and cook.

To begin, prepare the filling. Heat 3 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan or wok. Sauté a chopped white onion and 2 minced garlic cloves until the onion becomes soft and transparent. Add 1 cup of cubed sweet potato, stir, and pour in 1/2 cup of water. Let the mixture boil. Stir, cover, and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Remove the cover and allow the water to evaporate. Add 250 grams of cubed, fried tofu along with 1/2 cup of small shrimp (shell removed). Stir-fry for 1 minute. Next, add 1/2 head of chopped cabbage, 1/4 cup of sliced green beans, and 1 julienned medium carrot. Stir-fry for another 3 minutes. Season the mixture with 2 tablespoons of fish sauce and 1/8 teaspoon of ground black pepper. Set the filling aside.

While the filling cools, prepare the fresh lumpia wrapper. In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs, then whisk in 2 tablespoons of canola oil and 1 1/2 cups of water until well-blended. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of all-purpose flour until the mixture is smooth.

Heat a nonstick pan and lightly grease it with 1/4 cup of cooking oil or cooking oil spray. Pour 7 to 8 tablespoons of the wrapper mixture into the pan, swirling the pan to spread it evenly. Cook over medium heat for 1 minute or until the wrapper is cooked and unsticks from the pan. Remove the wrapper and place it on a plate. Repeat until all the wrapper mixture is used.

Next, prepare the sauce. In a saucepan, boil 1 1/2 cups of water. Add 6 tablespoons of brown sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons of soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon of minced garlic. Stir the mixture. Dilute 1 tablespoon of cornstarch in 3 tablespoons of water, then pour it into the saucepan. Stir and cook until the sauce thickens.

To assemble, lay a fresh lumpia wrapper flat on a large plate. Place a lettuce leaf in the center of the wrapper, then top it with the fresh lumpia filling and 1/4 cup of chopped parsley. Fold the lower part of the wrapper upwards to cover the filling, then fold the sides inward to secure it. Arrange the lumpia on a plate, top it with the sauce, and sprinkle it with 1/2 cup of crushed peanuts and a dollop of freshly minced garlic on the side.

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